Real Madrid legend Benzema gives key advice to Kylian Mbappé on working with Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior

Kylian Mbappé has carried over his prolific scoring form from last season, when he claimed the Golden Boot, into the 2025–26 campaign, but Real Madrid have been far from dominant. With the club aiming to win another Champions League title, team legend Karim Benzema offered some pointed advice to his fellow Frenchman regarding his on-field relationship with stars Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior.

Managing a squad full of elite talent can often turn into a battle of egos, something Real Madrid are eager to avoid. Benzema spent years in a star-studded attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, and although the trio admitted they weren’t particularly close off the pitch, their chemistry during matches was undeniable.

In an interview with Diario AS, Benzema was asked about Mbappé’s form this season and was clear about the role he believes the forward must embrace: “He’s much better, scoring goals is not new for him. He’s going to score goals, many more. There’ll be matches where Mbappé won’t even touch the ball. What we expect from Kylian is that when he gets one chance, he puts it away. That’s how Real Madrid is.

After pointing to difficult outings against Atlético Madrid and Liverpool, Benzema spelled out what he feels Mbappé needs to do next. “He has to combine with Vinicius. Real Madrid counts on Mbappé for these moments, to bring the Champions League. I think he can do it with the other players. He can’t do it alone,” Benzema candidly stated.

The former captain then broke down the different responsibilities within Madrid’s attack, referencing Vinícius, Mbappé, Bellingham, and even Rodrygo: “One is there to score goals, another to provide assists; we’re not going to tell Bellingham to score goals because that’s what Mbappé is there for, nor tell Mbappé to be the number 10 because that’s Bellingham’s role.“

Mbappé has been Madrid’s undisputed standout so far, posting 18 goals and 2 assists in 16 games, while Vinícius and Bellingham trail with nine goal contributions for the Brazilian and four for the Englishman. Still, with coach Xabi Alonso continuing to refine his tactical approach, sitting atop La Liga should allow the three stars time to build chemistry and fuel a deep campaign.

Benzema and a sensational return to Real Madrid?

Now 37, Benzema is in the final year of his contract with Al Ittihad, which expires in June 2026. The Frenchman isn’t thinking about retirement yet, saying he expects to play at least two more years, and he hasn’t ruled out a return to Spain for a second spell at Real Madrid.

Asked about the possibility of coming back to Los Blancos, Benzema was candid about what would make it realistic. “If Florentino is still there, it could happen, it could. I talk to him, and it could be. I’m a Madridista. I feel it inside. Madrid is still my city — I feel Madridista and Madrileño. We’ll see what happens. If he’s there…,” the striker stated, leaving the door open for a return to the club he left back in 2023.

