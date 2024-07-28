As Milan gear up for the new season, they are focused on their preparations on the pitch and monitoring potential moves in the transfer market.

One player who has garnered significant attention is the American midfielder Yunus Musah.

According to reports from Foot Mercato, French club Lyon has expressed a keen interest in acquiring Musah. Moreover, AC Milan is adamant about its valuation, setting a price tag of at least €20 million for the talented youngster.

Yunus Musah, a former player for Arsenal and Valencia, joined the Rossoneri last August for a transfer fee of $22m.

Of this amount, they paid $19.5 million upfront, with an additional $2.1 million tied to performance-related bonuses.

At just 21 years of age, Musah has a contract that runs until the summer of 2028; ensuring Milan have control over his immediate future.

In his debut season with the Italians, Musah made 40 appearances across all competitions, amassing 2241 minutes of playtime and providing two assists. His contributions were noteworthy under the guidance of former coach Stefano Pioli. Despite these solid performances, the player’s future at San Siro has become a subject of speculation; especially with the club undergoing changes in their midfield lineup.

Musah to move to France?

Olympique Lyonnais, a club that has already invested over $136 million in new signings this summer, has identified Musah as a potential addition to their squad. Lyon have supposedly initiated talks with the Serie A giants regarding Musah’s transfer.

However, these discussions are still in the early stages, and the French side have yet to make a formal offer. Additionally, Les Gones have yet to reach an agreement with Musah on personal terms.

Lyon’s interest in the young player is part of their broader strategy to strengthen their squad following a challenging previous season. Under the leadership of John Textor, Lyon have been proactive in the transfer market; securing several promising talents including Georges Mikautadze and Orel Mangala. The addition of Musah would further bolster their midfield options.

Yunus Musah has several suitors. Yunus Musah has several suitors.

What is Milan’s stance amid ongoing midfield reforms?

AC Milan’s management are reportedly reluctant to part ways with Musah, especially after rejecting an offer from Napoli earlier in the summer.

They value Musah at around $24 million, reflecting their desire to retain the versatile midfielder.

His role within the team is expected to be significant, particularly with new coach Tiago Fonseca set to work with him during the pre-season tour in the United States.

Milan’s midfield is indeed undergoing a transformation. The club is close to finalizing a deal for Youssouf Fofana from Monaco for a fee of $15.2 million, with only the bonuses left to be negotiated.

Additionally, the Italians are in talks with Lazar Samardzic’s representatives to add further creativity to their midfield ranks. These incoming players could potentially push some current squad members, like Yacine Adli and Tommaso Pobega, to the sidelines.

Musah’s career at Milan, although still in its early stages, has already seen significant developments. His experience in Serie A and European competitions adds considerable value to his profile. With 39 caps for the United States national team and appearances in both the World Cup and Copa America, he brings a wealth of international experience to the table.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire