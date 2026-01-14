Trending topics:
Mike Maignan’s future unclear as AC Milan reportedly hit an obstacle in French star’s contract renewal talks

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Mike Maignan of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Mike Maignan has firmly established himself as one of AC Milan‘s standout players and a key leader on the team. Consequently, the Rossoneri have prioritized his contract renewal to ensure he doesn’t leave as a free agent as his current deal ends in June 2026. Despite these efforts, Maignan’s future remains uncertain due to a reported major setback in the negotiations.

While Daniele Longo reported that Mike Maignan’s contract renewal with AC Milan was just one step away from being finalized, with only commission-related issues remaining, a report from Matteo Moretto goes deeper into the details delaying a full agreement. Far from being a simple matter, the commission issue has proven a significant obstacle; both parties are not near from reaching an agreement due to a considerable gap.

Commission-related issues remain relevant, but Mike Maignan’s contract renewal is not completely off the table. According to Nicolò Schira, he has accepted a salary of €6 million per year plus bonuses, with an extension until 2029 and an additional optional year. Therefore, his agreement could take longer than initially expected, but both parties reportedly expect to reach an agreement, as the Frenchman is still a crucial part of the project.

While the Rossoneri remain confident that Maignan will stay with the team, they remain vigilant about a potential replacement for the 2026–27 season. One of the most-discussed names is Hugo Souza, the Corinthians goalkeeper. According to Tuttosport, the Brazilian could join AC Milan for approximately €10–12 million. However, the Italian club has yet to make any concrete moves regarding him, as it awaits the outcome of negotiations with the Frenchman.

Not only Maignan: AC Milan push to secure two more key renewals

Throughout the 2025–26 season, the Rossoneri have impressed with their performance, affirming that hiring Massimiliano Allegri was a smart move. Despite this success, attention has shifted to Mike Maignan’s contract renewal, as his current deal nears expiration. Meanwhile, AC Milan are reportedly also working on the contract extensions of two other key players, which adds a layer of uncertainty as the next season approaches.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan take bold steps for the future as Luka Modric’s status remains uncertain ahead the 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan take bold steps for the future as Luka Modric’s status remains uncertain ahead the 2026-27 season

According to Italian media, Fikayo Tomori and Christian Pulisic have become priorities for contract renewals. Although both players are under contract until 2027, AC Milan aim to ensure their long-term commitment to the club. While an agreement with the Englishman is said to be quite close, talks with the USMNT star are currently on hold as he wants the club to first secure its spot in the UEFA Champions League.

