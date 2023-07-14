The Kylian Mbappe drama with Paris Saint-Germain has been closely monitored in recent weeks. In fact, it is expected to remain a subject of interest throughout the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has indicated that he will leave PSG as a free agent next summer. However, it seems like his club will do all it takes to prevent this from happening. The 24-year-old was recently given an ultimatum to either sign a new deal or be sold immediately.

As events have unfolded, Real Madrid have been patiently observing and waiting to make their move. Priority is being given to acquiring Mbappe in the summer of 2024.

That would cost them nothing in temrs of a fee, but a deal this summer is possible.

Marco Verratti’s former agent condemns PSG in rant over Mbappe drama

The French champions rarely experience calm days, especially considering the constant buzz surrounding their star player. However, while club officials are busy with the Mbappe situation, another topic has gained media attention.

Donato Di Campli, who was once Marco Verratti’s agent, has unleashed a withering attack on the French club and its management.

He made a bombshell accusation, saying that players like his former client are afraid to leave the club because it is a ‘prison’ and the owners ‘blackmail’ their employees.

PSG reportedly stopped Verratti from joining Barcelona

“PSG are imprisoning and blackmailing their players. You never get to do what you want there. The PSG attitude is always blackmail. We had decided to go to Barcelona, which obviously the emir did not like.

“Al Khelaifi even told me that if I kept trying to work out the terms with Barcelona, Verratti was going to leave me. And that’s what ended up happening. I am sure Marco was frightened, though he won’t admit it If you go against them, everything becomes personal.

“My experience with PSG is very bad. It is a club with no soul, they believe everything can be bought, that they can conquer the world with money alone, but have already seen that is not possible”, he said in an interview with Relevo.

