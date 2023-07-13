A determination to earn all possible bonuses is only worsening PSG’s Kylian Mbappe transfer crisis. Last month, the 24-year-old plunged the club into chaos by penning a letter stating he wouldn’t renew his contract.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Paris Saint-Germain, responded to the story by denying that the French champions would let their key asset depart for free in a 2024.

As the Spanish newspaper Marca points out, Mbappe has no reason to forego the massive amounts of money coming his way. The Parisians have little leverage to prevent the World Cup winner from running out his current deal.

There is ‘no hurry’ for the player to transfer this summer, according to the publication. He will only do so if he is guaranteed the money PSG agreed to pay him a year ago. Mbappe would also want a sizable signing-fee from Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe due lucrative bonuses before 2024

If Mbappe remains at PSG for another year, he will get a massive loyalty bonus thanks to the eye-popping deal he signed to stay with the club, estimated to be worth over $89 million by El Pais.

If the French captain were to sign a new deal before July 31, he would be eligible for $67 million. The anticipated range for a bid that would adequately represent those amounts is thus about $224 million, virtually eliminating everyone except Real Madrid as potential destinations for the striker.

PSG are reportedly making a strong effort to convince the ex-Monaco player to sign a new contract with the club.. No progress is anticipated until the conclusion of the current month. The player will rejoin the Parisians in August for preseason under new manager Luis Enrique.

