How to watch PSG vs Flamengo in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch PSG vs Flamengo on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|PSG vs Flamengo
|WHAT
|2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup
|WHEN
|12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Wednesday, December 17, 2025
|WHERE
|Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
The Intercontinental Cup final sets the stage for a marquee clash between the champions of Europe and South America as Paris Saint-Germain meet Flamengo for global supremacy. PSG arrive after a historic Champions League title last season and remain a dangerous opponent despite some uneven recent form.
On the other hand, Flamengo carry major momentum following a dominant year that included trophies in the Brasileirao, Copa Libertadores, Interamericana, and Challenge Cup. With one more title at stake and two giants colliding, this is a game no soccer fan should miss.
More details on how to watch
