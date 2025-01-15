The long-standing uncertainty surrounding Ronald Araujo’s future at Barcelona has finally reached an unexpected resolution. While many anticipated the Uruguayan defender’s move to Juventus during the January transfer window, recent developments have turned the tide. This twist leaves the Serie A side scrambling for an alternative defensive target, with their sights now set on one of Christian Pulisic’s teammates at Milan.

For weeks, speculation swirled about Ronald Araujo‘s potential departure from Barcelona. The 25-year-old centre-back, who has been a key part of the Catalans’ defensive lineup for six seasons, seemed poised to leave the club. Juventus, struggling with defensive injuries and inconsistency, identified Araujo as their top target, reportedly preparing a €50 million offer to secure his services.

However, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, intervened decisively to shift the narrative. According to Relevo‘s Matteo Moretto, Deco engaged in a pivotal meeting with Araujo, emphasizing the club’s belief in him and presenting a compelling case for his stay.

How Barcelona managed to persuade Araujo to stay

Deco’s approach combined an appeal to Araujo’s emotional ties to the club and a promise of financial improvement. Highlighting Barca’s strong performance in the Spanish Super Cup and their promising Champions League campaign, Deco reminded Araujo of the crucial role he plays in the team.

He also addressed Araujo’s frustrations regarding his contract. Despite being one of Barcelona’s captains, he has been earning less than many of his teammates, including Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong. The Portuguese executive assured the defender that with the club’s improved financial situation, a new, more lucrative contract was on the table.

Deco further proposed a revision to Araujo’s release clause, reducing it from an exorbitant €1 billion to a more realistic figure. This adjustment would offer the player future flexibility while reinforcing the club’s commitment to his development. “Araujo is a Barça player. He is a very good defender, one of the best. And a great leader,“ coach Hansi Flick remarked during discussions, underlining the defender’s importance to the team.

Juventus forced to turn to Milan ace

With the Uruguayan star now firmly staying at Camp Nou, Juventus is forced to redirect their attention to other targets. The Italian giants have reportedly resumed negotiations with AC Milan for English defender Fikayo Tomori. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus is preparing a loan offer with an option to buy for Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao’s colleague at San Siro who is potentially valued at €25 million, including add-ons.

The Turin-based club has been grappling with defensive challenges this season, exacerbated by injuries to key players like Gleison Bremer. Tomori, who has been a reliable performer for the Rossoneri, appears to be a suitable alternative for bolstering Juventus’ backline.