Not Messi or Cristiano: AC Milan veteran Luka Modric reveals his all-time top 5 players

Luka Modric‘s departure from Real Madrid might have seemed like the end of his elite soccer career, but he has revitalized himself at AC Milan. At 40, the Croatian midfielder has become a pivotal player for the Italian team, showcasing his significant impact on the sport. Amidst his professional resurgence, the veteran shared his list of the top five players in the soccer history, notably excluding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with YouTuber Delantero09, Luka Modric was asked to name the five best players in history. Despite playing in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the AC Milan star omitted them and responded, “Diego Maradona, Francesco Totti, Ronaldo the Brazilian, Zvonimir Boban, who was my idol, and I have one left… I’m going to say ‘Zizou’ (Zinedine Zidane).“

While Messi and Cristiano’s absence was notable, Luka did not include any active players, explaining their omission from the list. The Croatian has consistently respected both figures, calling them the best players of the recent soccer era. However, after his elimination from the 2022 World Cup, Modric stated he considers the Argentine the greatest in history, despite sharing the pitch with the Portuguese legend.

On Luka Modric’s list, the inclusion of Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Francesco Totti and Ronaldo Nazario is no surprise, as they defined an era in soccer and revolutionized the game with their skills. Nonetheless, Zvonimir Boban’s inclusion is unexpected, as his figure is not as known despite having kept himself as a revolutionary figure in the AC Milan and the Croatian national team.

Although Luka Modric has made it clear that his childhood idol was Croatian legend Zvonimir Boban, he is not his favorite player. In a short interview with ESPN in 2024, a journalist gave him Diego Maradona’s legendary jersey from the 1994 World Cup. In response, the veteran replied: “It’s a special jersey, thank you very much…It’s a joy to have this jersey, Diego (Maradona) is the greatest and you touched me, thank you.”

Luka even stated that while Messi is among the greatest, in his opinion, Maradona remains the best of all time. With this sentiment, the legacy of the Argentine legend continues to thrive as one of the most revolutionary players on the field, celebrated for his leadership and exceptional talent. Though his trophy cabinet may not be the most extensive, he led his team to victory in the 1986 World Cup and turned Napoli into a powerhouse in Italy.