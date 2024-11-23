Manchester City’s game against Tottenham Hotspur was seen as a crucial opportunity to rebound from an unprecedented losing streak under Pep Guardiola. However, the 0-4 defeat at the hands of Spurs deepened the club’s woes. In the aftermath, Guardiola issued a pointed message to his players about the Premier League title race as they prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield.

With Liverpool still to play Southampton in Matchday 12, the Reds have a chance to extend their lead over City from five points to eight. And with the Premier League race on, next weeks matchup in Anfield against City will be key.

During his worse losing streak in his coaching career, Pep Guardiola affirmed that losing against Liverpool would be decisive in the title race. “Yes. In terms of Liverpool winning, winning, winning it’s true. I don’t know what is going to happen, but the reality is here and we have to win games,” the coach said in the post-match press conference.

While acknowledging the challenge, Guardiola downplayed any sense of panic or long-term projections: “Maybe the expectations are so high, but we are not ready to be in that situation to think what’s going to happen at the end of the season. If we don’t win it’s because we don’t deserve it, and we won it in the past because we deserved it.”

Despite City’s five consecutive defeats—a record low in Guardiola’s managerial career—the coach refocused his players on their immediate goals. “What we have to do now is think about Feyenoord. That’s the most important thing: first, to qualify for the Champions League (round of 16), and step by step, the players will improve,” he concluded.

Manchester City will face Dutch side Feyenoord next Tuesday in Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. With a team that has clearly underperformed these last weeks, Guardiola will look forward to end the losing streak.

Guardiola’s problems are more than tactics

While Rodri’s absence has been a notable factor in City’s struggles, Guardiola emphasized that the current slump extends beyond tactical matters. Reflecting on the recent performances, the Spaniard shared his perspective on the underlying challenges:

“It’s not a matter of tactics when you lose these kinds of games or face these situations. Of course, there are details, but in those moments, what matters is how we react. I don’t believe that when you lose three Premier League games in a row, the reason is a tactical issue… Sometimes you just have to go through it; sometimes you can’t find the reasons,” the coach admitted in an interview.

With Liverpool looming and City struggling for form, Guardiola’s message is clear: focus on immediate improvements while rebuilding the team’s confidence step by step. “We try to figure them out, but sometimes these things just happen. And you have to accept it. Life, especially in modern football, isn’t always what you want it to be. But we will bounce back, and we will do it…,” he ended.