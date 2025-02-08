Antony, one of the most expensive signings in Manchester United history, is eager to revive his career with Real Betis. His impact has been almost immediate, and in just his second game with the Spanish side, he matched a feat from Manchester United’s current season.

After struggling to find his place under Ruben Amorim, Antony’s role at Manchester United diminished over the last few months. Seeking a fresh start, the Brazilian winger accepted a loan move to Real Betis, where he has been highly coveted by coach Manuel Pellegrini. In a short time, Antony has made his mark, earning significant playing time and reaching a personal milestone.

In Matchday 23 of the 2024-25 La Liga season, Real Betis traveled to Celta Vigo, aiming to secure a spot in the European qualification positions. Despite suffering a 3-2 defeat, Antony scored his first goal for Betis and was named MVP of the match.

With his goal against Celta Vigo, Antony has matched his goal tally from his time at Manchester United this season. The Brazilian winger had only scored once in 17 appearances for the Red Devils, finding the net in the Carabao Cup against Barnsley during a dominant 7-0 victory.

The Brazilian forward’s impact has been clear, having been named MVP in both games he has played for Real Betis. Though his loan deal runs until the end of the season with no buy-option clause, Betis may look to retain him if he continues his strong performances.

Antony, optimistic about turning his career around

With just 17 goal contributions (12 goals and 5 assists) in 96 games for Manchester United, Antony has fallen short of expectations, especially considering the $100 million transfer fee paid to Ajax. However, the 24-year-old winger remains optimistic about restarting his career in Spain.

In his unveiling alongside former Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernandez, Antony shared his determination to turn things around: “I’m happy here for everyone, for the coach and the players. I feel calm and confident… I want to find my best version, and the first step is to be happy. Everything here is amazing, my family and I are happy. Now I have to work to be at my best and help the club in every way.”

When asked about the possibility of staying in Spain, Antony reflected on his challenges at Manchester United, leaving the door open for the future. “We must respect the process, I’ve gone through difficult times. If I need to stay longer, I would have to talk to the president and everyone. For now, I just want to play, score goals, and provide assists. I have to help the team, and later, we can talk about that,” the Brazilian ended.