Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Pep Guardiola’s pick for best manager ever is not who you’d expect

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Pep Guardiola called Sir Alex Ferguson the greatest manager of all time, praising his ability to rebuild Manchester United teams and win 38 trophies across nearly three decades.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola called Sir Alex Ferguson the greatest manager of all time, praising his ability to rebuild Manchester United teams and win 38 trophies across nearly three decades.

Pep Guardiola has plenty to celebrate these days, including another Manchester derby victory that solidifies City’s dominance over rivals Manchester United. A rivalry that once tilted heavily in favor of the Red Devils has shifted dramatically under Guardiola’s reign at the Etihad. While basking in City’s success, the Spanish tactician also shared his thoughts on who he considers the greatest manager in soccer history—none other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Guardiola left no room for doubt: “There are many great managers, but surely it’s Sir Alex Ferguson because of the titles… Sir Alex Ferguson is the best. For the time he managed, for rebuilding teams, for the trophies. To be close to one of the most important managers of all time is more than enough for me.”

For Guardiola, Ferguson remains a towering figure whose career continues to shape the narrative of English soccer even after his retirement.

Ferguson’s legendary reign at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career at Manchester United is nothing short of historic. The Scottish manager guided the club from 1986 until May 19, 2013, amassing an incredible 38 trophies across domestic and international competitions.

  • 1477 matches managed
  • 271 total defeats
  • 13 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups, 2 UEFA Champions League trophies, among many others
Advertisement

His longevity, adaptability, and ability to rebuild squads over decades set a standard few managers have ever matched. Ferguson’s United teams were synonymous with resilience, attacking flair, and dominance, defining an entire era of the Premier League.

Erling Haaland shines in dream Derby: Scores and breaks Wayne Rooney’s historic record

see also

Erling Haaland shines in dream Derby: Scores and breaks Wayne Rooney’s historic record

Guardiola vs. Ferguson in the Champions League

The respect between Guardiola and Ferguson runs deep, despite Guardiola handing Ferguson some of his toughest defeats. The two faced off in two UEFA Champions League finals—Rome 2009 and Wembley 2011—both won by Guardiola’s Barcelona.

Ferguson later admitted that the 2011 final at Wembley, a 3-1 defeat, felt like one of the most painful nights of his career. Reflecting on that game, Ferguson said: “Nobody had ever given us a beating like that. We prepared the best we could, but it wasn’t enough. Their passing game left us stunned… We thought with Rooney we had a chance, but we didn’t control the midfield.”

Advertisement

Life after retirement for Sir Alex

Since retiring in 2013, Ferguson has remained closely linked to Manchester United. For years, he served as an ambassador and sat on advisory committees to help guide coaching appointments. However, recent changes in United’s ownership two years ago ended his official role with the club.

Still, Ferguson remains a beloved figure and a reference point for what managerial greatness looks like. Guardiola, despite his own glittering career at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, has no hesitation in placing Sir Alex Ferguson at the very top of the managerial pantheon.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
    EDITORS’ PICKS
    Carlo Ancelotti sends blunt message on Neymar for Brazil: ‘He can’t play on the wings’

    Carlo Ancelotti sends blunt message on Neymar for Brazil: ‘He can’t play on the wings’

    After being dismissed in the last international break, Carlo Ancelotti made something clear on Neymar's role in Brazil national team with a blunt message: "He can’t play on the wings."

    Dream debut for Ethan Mbappé: Kylian’s younger brother scores for Lille

    Dream debut for Ethan Mbappé: Kylian’s younger brother scores for Lille

    The younger brother of Kylian Mbappé has now scored once in 12 Ligue 1 appearances, marking a breakthrough moment in his young career.

    Real Madrid get huge injury boost from Jude Bellingham for Champions League debut vs. OM

    Real Madrid get huge injury boost from Jude Bellingham for Champions League debut vs. OM

    Set to debut in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League against Olympique Marseille, Real Madrid have got a huge injury boost from Jude Bellingham.

    Kingsley Coman reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to leave Bayern Munich for Al Nassr

    Kingsley Coman reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to leave Bayern Munich for Al Nassr

    Al Nassr blockbuster signing Kinsgely Coman revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to leave Bayern Munich.

    World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

    World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

    Better Collective Logo