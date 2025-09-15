Pep Guardiola’s pick for best manager ever is not who you’d expect

Pep Guardiola has plenty to celebrate these days, including another Manchester derby victory that solidifies City’s dominance over rivals Manchester United. A rivalry that once tilted heavily in favor of the Red Devils has shifted dramatically under Guardiola’s reign at the Etihad. While basking in City’s success, the Spanish tactician also shared his thoughts on who he considers the greatest manager in soccer history—none other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Guardiola left no room for doubt: “There are many great managers, but surely it’s Sir Alex Ferguson because of the titles… Sir Alex Ferguson is the best. For the time he managed, for rebuilding teams, for the trophies. To be close to one of the most important managers of all time is more than enough for me.”

For Guardiola, Ferguson remains a towering figure whose career continues to shape the narrative of English soccer even after his retirement.

Ferguson’s legendary reign at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career at Manchester United is nothing short of historic. The Scottish manager guided the club from 1986 until May 19, 2013, amassing an incredible 38 trophies across domestic and international competitions.

1477 matches managed

271 total defeats

13 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups, 2 UEFA Champions League trophies, among many others

Advertisement

Advertisement

His longevity, adaptability, and ability to rebuild squads over decades set a standard few managers have ever matched. Ferguson’s United teams were synonymous with resilience, attacking flair, and dominance, defining an entire era of the Premier League.

see also Erling Haaland shines in dream Derby: Scores and breaks Wayne Rooney’s historic record

Guardiola vs. Ferguson in the Champions League

The respect between Guardiola and Ferguson runs deep, despite Guardiola handing Ferguson some of his toughest defeats. The two faced off in two UEFA Champions League finals—Rome 2009 and Wembley 2011—both won by Guardiola’s Barcelona.

Ferguson later admitted that the 2011 final at Wembley, a 3-1 defeat, felt like one of the most painful nights of his career. Reflecting on that game, Ferguson said: “Nobody had ever given us a beating like that. We prepared the best we could, but it wasn’t enough. Their passing game left us stunned… We thought with Rooney we had a chance, but we didn’t control the midfield.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Life after retirement for Sir Alex

Since retiring in 2013, Ferguson has remained closely linked to Manchester United. For years, he served as an ambassador and sat on advisory committees to help guide coaching appointments. However, recent changes in United’s ownership two years ago ended his official role with the club.

Still, Ferguson remains a beloved figure and a reference point for what managerial greatness looks like. Guardiola, despite his own glittering career at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, has no hesitation in placing Sir Alex Ferguson at the very top of the managerial pantheon.