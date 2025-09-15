Trending topics:
Carlo Ancelotti sends blunt message on Neymar for Brazil: ‘He can’t play on the wings’

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Neymar (L) and Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Brazil.
Neymar (L) and Carlo Ancelotti (R), head coach of Brazil.

Brazil has wrapped up its participation in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers, leaving only friendly matches before the international tournament, which is set to be Neymar’s last with the verdeamarelha. However, new coach Carlo Ancelotti has made his stance clear on the star’s role in the team: “He can’t play on the wings.”

With Brazil set to face Chile and Bolivia, expectations were high for Neymar to return to the national team. But in a clash of perspectives between player and coach, Ancelotti sidelined the Santos forward due to a “technical decision,” raising questions about Neymar’s exact role.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Ancelotti revealed he remains in constant contact with Neymar and discussed the decision with him directly. “I spoke with him. He came to the hotel before the match against Paraguay, and we talked about it. Everything is clear, the idea remains the same,” the Italian said.

Ancelotti explained why Neymar cannot play on the flanks: “As an attacking midfielder or forward; he has to play through the center, he can’t play on the wings because modern football requires forwards with physical quality; that’s very important. He can play as an attacking midfielder without any problem.”

neymar brazil

Neymar last appeared for the Brazil national team in October 2023.

Currently at Santos and now with new coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, Neymar has mostly occupied central positions in the attack, while winger Guilherme covers the left flank. In games, Neymar sometimes drifts wide before cutting inside to exploit his dribbling skills.

Neymar hits out at poor fields in Brazil, says they affected his Santos form

Neymar hits out at poor fields in Brazil, says they affected his Santos form

Brazil’s wide positions are expected to be handled by Vinicius Junior and Raphinha. Neymar performed a similar role at the 2022 World Cup, but it remains uncertain how this setup will work given the limited number of games he has played with Brazil since that tournament.

Neymar, only for Brazil at 100%

Neymar recently revealed that an adductor issue influenced the coaching staff’s decision to leave him out, a choice that frustrated the star. In his absence, Ancelotti used the September international break to test local talents and explore options for the squad.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Ancelotti emphasized that even if Neymar is not called up for the next FIFA dates, it will not affect his chances of being taken to the World Cup: “A national team needs to bring together the most talented players. That’s obvious, right? But a talented player also needs to be in physical shape. He has to be at 100%, not 80%.

He went on to praise Neymar and explained why he sidelined him temporarily. “Neymar is improving his physical condition. He is, without a doubt, the most talented Brazilian player. He had a small physical problem and recovered very quickly. But I want him to be in top condition so he can play. He can take part in the World Cup if he is physically fit. From a technical standpoint, there’s no debate,” said Ancelotti.

