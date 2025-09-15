Dream debut for Ethan Mbappé: Kylian’s younger brother scores for Lille

A memorable evening for the Mbappé family as Ethan Mbappé, aged 18, scored his first Ligue 1 goal in dramatic fashion and helped Lille snatch a 2-1 victory over Toulouse. The goal came deep into injury time, capping off a comeback that lit up Stade Pierre-Mauroy and reaffirmed Lille’s early season ambitions.

The contest looked to be going Toulouse’s way. After a crushing defeat to PSG in the prior matchday, they appeared to have rediscovered their mojo when Magri opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

But drama was far from over. In the 80th minute, Alexis Vossah entered the match but was sent off just eight minutes later—receiving a straight red card after VAR review for a dangerous challenge. That red card turned the tide against Toulouse and forced them to defend with ten men in the final stretch.

Mbappé’s moment: A first goal to remember

With the clock ticking past 90 minutes and Lille pushing forward, it was Nabil Bentaleb who first drew them level with a penalty early in added time. But the real moment came just minutes later.

Ethan, making a late appearance, volleyed in a cross in the eighth minute of injury time with his left foot, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. That strike secured a 2-1 win for Lille. This was Ethan Mbappé’s first goal in Ligue 1, a milestone after making 11 league appearances for Lille.

What’s next for Lille & Ethan Mbappé

Lille’s win puts them provisionally at the top of Ligue 1 standings, riding the wave of momentum just before more challenging fixtures. Ethan’s breakthrough goal underscores how he might be counted on more in the future. Meanwhile, Toulouse faces consequences not just from the loss but from Vossah’s red card, which will sideline him for their next match.