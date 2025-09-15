Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ligue 1
Comments

Dream debut for Ethan Mbappé: Kylian’s younger brother scores for Lille

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

With this victory, Lille moved to the top of Ligue 1’s standings, and Ethan Mbappé instantly became one of the weekend’s biggest headlines.
© Getty ImagesWith this victory, Lille moved to the top of Ligue 1’s standings, and Ethan Mbappé instantly became one of the weekend’s biggest headlines.

A memorable evening for the Mbappé family as Ethan Mbappé, aged 18, scored his first Ligue 1 goal in dramatic fashion and helped Lille snatch a 2-1 victory over Toulouse. The goal came deep into injury time, capping off a comeback that lit up Stade Pierre-Mauroy and reaffirmed Lille’s early season ambitions.

The contest looked to be going Toulouse’s way. After a crushing defeat to PSG in the prior matchday, they appeared to have rediscovered their mojo when Magri opened the scoring in the 50th minute.

But drama was far from over. In the 80th minute, Alexis Vossah entered the match but was sent off just eight minutes later—receiving a straight red card after VAR review for a dangerous challenge. That red card turned the tide against Toulouse and forced them to defend with ten men in the final stretch.

Mbappé’s moment: A first goal to remember

With the clock ticking past 90 minutes and Lille pushing forward, it was Nabil Bentaleb who first drew them level with a penalty early in added time. But the real moment came just minutes later.

Ethan, making a late appearance, volleyed in a cross in the eighth minute of injury time with his left foot, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. That strike secured a 2-1 win for Lille. This was Ethan Mbappé’s first goal in Ligue 1, a milestone after making 11 league appearances for Lille.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe’s savage seven-word reply to PSG’s UEFA Champions League win claim after Real Madrid move

see also

Kylian Mbappe’s savage seven-word reply to PSG’s UEFA Champions League win claim after Real Madrid move

What’s next for Lille & Ethan Mbappé

Lille’s win puts them provisionally at the top of Ligue 1 standings, riding the wave of momentum just before more challenging fixtures. Ethan’s breakthrough goal underscores how he might be counted on more in the future. Meanwhile, Toulouse faces consequences not just from the loss but from Vossah’s red card, which will sideline him for their next match.

Tweet placeholder
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Angel Gomes: The missing piece in England midfield

Angel Gomes: The missing piece in England midfield

On Sunday, Angel Gomes was one of the standout performers for England in its 3-1 victory against Finland. The win in the UEFA Nations League marked an important turnaround after a shocking 2-1 loss to Greece just days earlier. England’s interim manager, Lee Carsley, called up Gomes last month, having previously worked with him at […]

Ex-Barca World Cup winner to make shock decision on career

Ex-Barca World Cup winner to make shock decision on career

Samuel Umtiti, who won the 2018 World Cup with France and previously played for Barcelona, may have no choice but to retire. Umtiti moved to Lille as a free agent this July on a deal that lasts until 2025. However, he hasn't played regularly since 2019 due to knee problems he has had for over […]

Carlo Ancelotti sends blunt message on Neymar for Brazil: ‘He can’t play on the wings’

Carlo Ancelotti sends blunt message on Neymar for Brazil: ‘He can’t play on the wings’

After being dismissed in the last international break, Carlo Ancelotti made something clear on Neymar's role in Brazil national team with a blunt message: "He can’t play on the wings."

Pep Guardiola’s pick for best manager ever is not who you’d expect

Pep Guardiola’s pick for best manager ever is not who you’d expect

Guardiola reminded fans that Ferguson also suffered against him, losing two Champions League finals to Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, including the painful 3-1 defeat at Wembley.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo