Since Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City, the team has soared to become one of the best in the world. It has clinched six Premier League titles and added a UEFA Champions League trophy to its accolades. One of its key players, who was instrumental in these successes, recently revealed that he went through a difficult phase with injuries. At just 31 years old, these challenges had once led the City star to consider retiring from professional soccer.

“Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping… I didn’t want to do it. I had had enough of being so professional and trying to do everything right in my power, to then keep breaking down and not having the answers. It was a very difficult place to be in… My emotions were high. I wasn’t thinking straight. I don’t think deep down I would have ever done it [retired],” John Stones said, via BBC Radio 5 Live.

In the 2024-25 season, John Stones endured foot and thigh injuries, missing 32 games with Manchester City—the highest of his career. At the peak of his career and leading the Citizen’s defense, these setbacks were significant. After a long recovery journey, he has played 6 games in the current season fighting to gain his spot in the starting lineup again.

John Stones, fresh off his return to club action, has earned a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for upcoming matches against Wales and Latvia. Elated about the call-up, Stones expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Some of the best moments of my career have been playing for England. When he (Tuchel) said to me, ‘Do you want to come and be with the boys and continue your training?’ I didn’t hesitate for a second,” via BBC Radio 5 Live.

Can John Stones regain his starting spot at Manchester City after injury return?

Although John Stones has officially returned to the pitch, his place as a starter in the lineup is no longer guaranteed. Pep Guardiola has opted for Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol as his center-back pairing, relegating the English defender to a secondary role as right-back or backup center back. However, Manchester City have not seen the desired results early in the season, so a shift that includes Stones as starter remains a possibility.

In Pep Guardiola’s system, no player holds a permanent spot in Manchester City’s starting eleven. Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic and even Bernardo Silva frequently rotate in the lineup, showing Guardiola’s tactical flexibility. This approach keeps the door open for Stones, whose versatility allows him to play as a right back or defensive midfielder. His adaptability could earn him significant playing time as he seeks to reclaim a more prominent role.