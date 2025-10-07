Trending topics:
England reportedly seeking friendly against South American giants ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Harry Kane is England's biggest star.
England are just one step away from securing a place at the FIFA World Cup 2026, and for that reason, they’re already mapping out their preparation ahead of the tournament, which will be hosted next year by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Among the rumored plans is a friendly against one of South America’s top teams.

According to The Guardian, Thomas Tuchel wants his team to face non-European opponents in the lead-up to the World Cup, aiming to adapt to styles and characteristics similar to those they might encounter during the summer tournament.

With that goal in mind, one of the options is a friendly against Uruguay in March 2026, potentially to be played at Wembley. If confirmed, The Three Lions would be in for a tough test, considering the individual and collective quality of their potential opponents. It would also serve as a preview of what they might face if drawn against a CONMEBOL side — a very likely scenario given that up to seven South American teams will qualify for the tournament.

Uruguay finished South America’s World Cup qualifiers tied for third place in the standings with 28 points, alongside Colombia, Brazil, and Paraguay — one point behind Ecuador and ten behind leaders Argentina. Across 18 qualifying matches, they recorded 7 wins, 7 draws, and 4 losses. Among their top results were victories over Argentina in Buenos Aires and Brazil in Montevideo.

With Uruguay facing Venezuela, Federico Valverde&#039;s absence made fans raise some eyebrows.

Federico Valverde of Uruguay.

Another factor that makes Uruguay a dangerous opponent is the quality of their squad. Marcelo Bielsa’s team — the manager who previously coached Leeds United in the Premier League — features stars such as Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur, and Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte.

Jude Bellingham omitted from England squad: Coach Tuchel explains why he refused to call up the Real Madrid star

Another possible opponent for England

In addition to Uruguay, which would serve as a valuable test against a South American team, The Guardian also reports that England are considering an Asian opponent. Japan appear to be the preferred choice, with that match also scheduled for March at Wembley.

The Three Lions haven’t faced an Asian team in nearly three years. The last time was against Iran during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where they secured a 6–2 win in the group stage. For that reason, taking on one of the best AFC teams just months before another global tournament would be a wise move.

Like Uruguay, Japan have already secured their spot in the upcoming World Cup. They dominated their third-round qualifying group with 7 wins, 2 draws, and just 1 loss, finishing ahead of teams such as Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. With that, they clinched their eighth straight World Cup appearance.

What do England need to qualify for the World Cup?

Right now, England lead Group K in European qualifying. They’ve won all five of their matches and sit at 15 points. Behind them are Albania with 8 points and Serbia with 7, though Serbia have played one fewer match than their rivals.

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

During the October international break, Thomas Tuchel’s team will be off on the first Matchday, during which they’ll play a friendly against Wales on Thursday. Then, next Tuesday, they’ll face Latvia. A win there would all but seal England’s place at the World Cup — something only Serbia could potentially delay by winning both of their matches this month, which would push the group’s outcome into November.

