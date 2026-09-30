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Pep Guardiola pledges loyalty to Manchester City after landmark 114-charge verdict

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Pep Guardiola, former Manager of Manchester City.
© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesPep Guardiola, former Manager of Manchester City.

Manchester City are facing a severe crisis after being found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules during Pep Guardiola‘s tenure as manager, prompting the Spanish coach to address the situation in a clear public statement.

The Citizens are enduring one of the most challenging periods in the club’s history. Facing 114 charges for violating Premier League financial regulations, the club allegedly gained an unfair competitive advantage that enabled them to build a dominant roster.

The charges stem from a period during Pep Guardiola’s time at the helm. Following his departure, supporters and media called on the Catalan coach to speak out, and he has since issued his stance on the matter.

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“I want every single Man City fan to know I am here; more than ever,” Guardiola said through a statement. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all.”

What could happen to Manchester City?

On the sporting front, potential sanctions range from substantial point deductions in the Premier League to potential expulsion or demotion from the top flight. Commission panels could also consider stripping the club of titles secured during the period under review.

Erling Haaland could see Manchester City’s Premier League titles taken away in stunning relegation twist: How many trophies does he risk losing?

see also

Erling Haaland could see Manchester City’s Premier League titles taken away in stunning relegation twist: How many trophies does he risk losing?

Enzo Fernandez of Manchester City.

Enzo Fernandez of Manchester City.

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Financially, the club faces unprecedented monetary fines alongside prospective transfer bans spanning multiple registration windows. Such restrictions would severely hinder squad rebuilding efforts and limit the club’s commercial flexibility moving forward.

Beyond domestic penalties, UEFA could enforce separate bans from European competitions, barring Manchester City from the Champions League. The combination of financial penalties and operational limits poses a major threat to the club’s position at the summit of global soccer.

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