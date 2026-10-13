Manchester City are facing serious legal scrutiny following the verdict on their 114 financial charges. However, Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique hopes the Citizens avoid further sanctions regarding the matter.

During Pep Guardiola‘s tenure as Manchester City manager, the club allegedly committed 114 breaches of financial regulations, violating rules that could have directly influenced squad construction.

While the final resolution and potential penalties remain up in the air, Luis Enrique—who shares a storied Barcelona background with Guardiola—hopes both the club and the former manager emerge without severe fallout over the charges.

“There is a lot of noise around Manchester City and there is often noise around big clubs,” said Enrique when asked about Manchester City’s legal issues. “We just have to wait and see what the final decision will be. I hope everything works out well for Manchester City because I think what they have done on the pitch has been incredible over the last few years and they certainly deserved to win on the pitch all the trophies they have won.”

Manchester City are avoiding any external noise

Over the weekend, Manchester City visited Anfield to face Liverpool. Home supporters used parodied Oasis anthems to taunt the Citizens over the allegations, but the visitors delivered their response on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, appears dejected

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Manchester City swept aside Liverpool in a commanding 3–0 victory. Newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca explained afterwards that the squad is focusing strictly on winning matches rather than letting external noise disrupt their campaign.

“We work every day to win games,” Maresca said on press conference. “It’s the only thing that we can think of. The rest is just things from outside that we need to deal with, but we were so happy inside the pitch and you cannot imagine inside the changing room.”

As of today, considerable uncertainty remains regarding the exact penalties Manchester City could face. While stripping them of past titles presents major legal hurdles, rumors of severe points deductions and even potential relegation continue to surround the club.

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