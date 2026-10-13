Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Luis Enrique defends Manchester City and Pep Guardiola amid FFP verdict

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Luis Enrique, PSG coach
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesLuis Enrique, PSG coach

Manchester City are facing serious legal scrutiny following the verdict on their 114 financial charges. However, Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique hopes the Citizens avoid further sanctions regarding the matter.

During Pep Guardiola‘s tenure as Manchester City manager, the club allegedly committed 114 breaches of financial regulations, violating rules that could have directly influenced squad construction.

While the final resolution and potential penalties remain up in the air, Luis Enrique—who shares a storied Barcelona background with Guardiola—hopes both the club and the former manager emerge without severe fallout over the charges.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

“There is a lot of noise around Manchester City and there is often noise around big clubs,” said Enrique when asked about Manchester City’s legal issues. We just have to wait and see what the final decision will be. I hope everything works out well for Manchester City because I think what they have done on the pitch has been incredible over the last few years and they certainly deserved to win on the pitch all the trophies they have won.”

Manchester City are avoiding any external noise

Over the weekend, Manchester City visited Anfield to face Liverpool. Home supporters used parodied Oasis anthems to taunt the Citizens over the allegations, but the visitors delivered their response on the pitch.

guardiola

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, appears dejected

Advertisement
Pep Guardiola pledges loyalty to Manchester City after landmark 114-charge verdict

see also

Pep Guardiola pledges loyalty to Manchester City after landmark 114-charge verdict

Manchester City swept aside Liverpool in a commanding 3–0 victory. Newly appointed manager Enzo Maresca explained afterwards that the squad is focusing strictly on winning matches rather than letting external noise disrupt their campaign.

“We work every day to win games,” Maresca said on press conference. It’s the only thing that we can think of. The rest is just things from outside that we need to deal with, but we were so happy inside the pitch and you cannot imagine inside the changing room.”

As of today, considerable uncertainty remains regarding the exact penalties Manchester City could face. While stripping them of past titles presents major legal hurdles, rumors of severe points deductions and even potential relegation continue to surround the club.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Liverpool fans parody Oasis to mock Manchester City over financial ruling

Liverpool fans parody Oasis to mock Manchester City over financial ruling

British iconic band Oasis, famously fronted by die-hard Manchester City supporters Liam and Noel Gallagher, became the central theme of Liverpool fans' taunts at Anfield following the Premier League's financial ruling against the club.

Why is Dominik Szoboszlai not playing for Liverpool vs Manchester City in 2026-27 Premier League Matchday 6?

Why is Dominik Szoboszlai not playing for Liverpool vs Manchester City in 2026-27 Premier League Matchday 6?

Dominik Szoboszlai has been officially ruled out of Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Manchester City at Anfield on October 11.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

Take a look at the confirmed lineups for Liverpool vs Manchester City in the 2026-27 Premier League.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Manchester City for the 2026-27 Premier League on US television and via legal streaming.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo