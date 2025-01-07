Kevin De Bruyne is navigating one of the most challenging phases of his career, marked by injuries, Manchester City’s inconsistent form, and uncertainty surrounding his contract. As speculation mounts, Pep Guardiola may soon bid farewell to one of his key players, with Kevin De Bruyne reportedly nearing a move to San Diego FC for the 2025 MLS season.

San Diego FC, set to debut as Major League Soccer’s 30th team in 2025, is already making waves with its roster-building strategy. Having secured Mexican star Hirving Lozano as one of their Designated Players (DP), the expansion club is now pursuing an even more ambitious target: De Bruyne.

According to The Athletic, a deal between Kevin De Bruyne and San Diego FC “looks closer than ever.” These rumors, which began circulating last May, have gained renewed momentum as De Bruyne’s contract negotiations with Manchester City have reached a standstill.

This season has been marred by setbacks for De Bruyne. A flexor muscle injury and lingering abdominal pain sidelined him for much of the campaign’s first half. In the rare instances he has featured, his performances have been muted. De Bruyne has appeared in just 18 matches across all competitions, logging a modest 988 minutes (averaging 54 minutes per game) with two goals and three assists.

Currently sitting sixth in the Premier League, City has been unable to rely on De Bruyne as the catalyst for turning their fortunes around. At 33, his reduced role, coupled with Guardiola’s reliance on younger midfield options, has fueled speculation about an exit.

De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City

The midfielder’s future at City remains uncertain. While De Bruyne previously stated he wasn’t worried about his contract, negotiations have stagnated, leaving his tenure with the club in doubt. Guardiola, addressing the situation in November, acknowledged that the decision ultimately lies with the player.

“I don’t know. That is up to Kevin. Whether that is the end of the next one, or the next one, or the next one. Like David Silva, he will decide when is best for him and the team. He will not want to be in the position where he can’t play every three days. When he’s available, he has to play,” the Spanish coach said.

MLS beckons: A new chapter for De Bruyne

For San Diego FC, De Bruyne represents an ideal marquee signing to bolster their inaugural campaign. The move would mark a fresh start for the Belgian midfielder in a league known for revitalizing the careers of global stars. Should the deal come to fruition, it would not only elevate San Diego’s standing in MLS but also signal a new phase in De Bruyne’s illustrious career.

As reported, the MLS side is willing to pay De Bruyne as much as he would desire to sign him. If San Diego FC is able to sort out the MLS and “Discovery Rights” restrictions, they could turn the Belgium star in one of the highest earners of the league.