Manchester City‘s unprecedented four-game losing streak, their worst run in six years, has exposed a significant weakness in their midfield. The absence of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, sidelined for the season with an ACL injury, has left a gaping hole in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

This prolonged slump, encompassing defeats against Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Sporting CP, and Brighton & Hove Albion, has left City five points adrift of league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race. The team’s struggles highlight the crucial role Rodri plays in the team’s overall performance.

With Kovacic excelling in a more advanced midfield role and Gundogan’s performances showing signs of fatigue after his transfer from Barcelona, the need for a high-caliber replacement for Rodri is undeniable.

While Manchester City rarely engages in significant January transfer activity, reports suggest they are prepared to allocate £100 million for reinforcements. This substantial investment reflects the urgency of the situation and the club’s commitment to maintaining their title aspirations.

Rodri’s influence on transfer strategy

According to the Daily Star, Rodri himself has been advising Guardiola on potential replacements, recommending Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. This insider information suggests a strategic approach informed by Rodri’s own understanding of the team’s needs and the qualities required to fill his position effectively.

This level of involvement underscores the seriousness with which Rodri views the club’s current predicament and his dedication to maintaining the team’s competitiveness.

Zubimendi, a 25-year-old midfielder who filled in admirably for Rodri during Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 campaign, possesses a similar playing style. Despite lacking Rodri’s physical presence, his technical abilities and deep-lying playmaking skills make him an attractive prospect.

His performance in the Euro 2024 final, where he effectively controlled the midfield after replacing Rodri, further strengthens his credentials as a potential successor. This makes him an ideal candidate to address Manchester City’s current midfield woes.

Interestingly, Zubimendi was a coveted target for Liverpool during the summer transfer window. Arne Slot, Liverpool’s manager, reportedly made him his top transfer target, and initial reports indicated that Zubimendi had given his verbal agreement to join the club.

However, Liverpool’s pursuit ultimately failed, leading Zubimendi to reaffirm his commitment to Real Sociedad just last month, stating his desire to continue his development there. This underscores the competitiveness of the transfer market and the allure of remaining with his boyhood club.

However, a substantial offer from Manchester City might be enough to tempt Zubimendi away from Real Sociedad, especially given his £60 million release clause. The ensuing transfer battle, if it materializes, promises to be a significant development in the January transfer window.