Despite playing a crucial role in Real Madrid‘s 2023-24 UEFA Champions League triumph, Toni Kroos has stuck to his decision to retire, leaving a significant void in the team’s midfield. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has struggled to find a playmaker of Kroos’ caliber this season, which has impacted the team’s overall performance. As a result, Real Madrid is reportedly set to join Liverpool and Manchester City in a race for a $63M midfielder.

Martin Zubimendi, one of the most sought-after midfielders of the summer transfer window, has been integral to Real Sociedad‘s success. With a release clause of €60M (roughly $63M), the 25-year-old remains a highly coveted asset, and his future is up for grabs.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid is one of the clubs interested in Zubimendi. They are actively pursuing a player who can act as both a playmaker and a defensive anchor — a role Kroos once filled so well. The report notes that “Kroos’ absence continues to weigh heavily on them.”

The closest team to ever sign the player from La Real was Liverpool, who paid the release clause on summer. While the Merseyside club was optimistic to complete the deal, Zubimendi opted to stay at his boyhood club, Real Sociedad, to continue his development.

Now, after a season-ending injury to Rodri, Manchester City is in a similar position to Real Madrid, struggling to replace their midfield general. Zubimendi, with his versatility and composure, could serve as a long-term replacement for the Ballon d’Or winner. Best prove of if was when he got subbed on for Rodri in the second half during the 2024 EURO final against England, which Spain ended up winning.

While Liverpool (despite not signing anyone in his place) appears to have moved on, both Real Madrid and Manchester City remain in urgent need of a player with Zubimendi’s qualities. Real Sociedad currently sits 10th in La Liga, with the club aiming to secure a European spot. However, only a substantial offer — along with an enticing contract proposal — is likely to lure Zubimendi away from his childhood club.

Limited options for Real Madrid apart from Zubimendi

Real Madrid, meanwhile, is facing a challenging season as Ancelotti juggles a squad plagued by injuries. In one instance, midfielder Federico Valverde was forced to play at right-back due to a lack of fit players. As the January transfer window approaches, the club is expected to move quickly in search of reinforcements, but options are limited.

Marca has linked Real Madrid to several players, including Granit Xhaka, Jorginho, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bruno Guimaraes, Ruben Neves, and even Joshua Kimmich, whose contract expires at the end of the season. While all of these names present intriguing possibilities, none fit Kroos’ profile more closely than Zubimendi. The Spaniard’s experience in La Liga would also allow for a smoother transition into the Madrid midfield.