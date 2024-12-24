On December 1, Italian player Edoardo Bove suffered a cardiac arrest during a Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence. This week, he made an emotional return to the stadium, but his presence on the Fiorentina bench required a special permit from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

During the match against the Nerazzurri, the 22-year-old midfielder, on loan from Roma, collapsed on the field, prompting immediate medical attention. Bove was rushed to a local hospital, where his life was saved. After several days of intensive care, he underwent the implantation of a subcutaneous defibrillator, a device designed to monitor and regulate heart rhythms.

Such devices, while life-saving, come with strict limitations in Italy, where regulations prohibit athletes with implanted defibrillators from participating in sporting activities.

On Monday, Bove returned to the Artemio Franchi Stadium to support his teammates during La Viola’s clash with Udinese. This marked his first time back at the venue since his medical emergency. Initially expected to watch the game from the stands, the midfielder instead joined the Fiorentina bench after obtaining special dispensation from Lega Serie A and FIGC.

This rare allowance enabled him to step onto the pitch during warm-ups and sit beside coach Raffaele Palladino, offering moral support to his team.

What did Fiorentina coach say?

Bove’s return was deeply emotional. He received a heartfelt ovation from the crowd and delivered a motivational speech in the locker room before the match. “He made a speech that gave me goosebumps before the match: he is a piece of our heart, he lives for football, and he has to stay in football,” said coach Raffaele Palladino.

Despite Fiorentina’s loss to Udinese, Palladino emphasized the team’s gratitude for Bove’s presence, highlighting his importance both on and off the pitch. “We are missing Bove in terms of numbers. When the team was dropping off, I would move Edo from the wing to the center of the pitch. We are missing that characteristic that he has, and I am looking for different solutions,” he added.

Two options for future

Italy’s stringent rules regarding athletes with implanted defibrillators mean Bove’s playing career hangs in the balance. He has two potential paths, and one is to remove the defibrillator. If medical tests determine the cause of his cardiac arrest and confirm he no longer needs the device, Bove could opt for its removal. Only then would he be eligible to play in Italy again.

On the other hand, he can continue his career abroad. As seen in the case of Christian Eriksen, who left Inter following his cardiac emergency in 2021, Bove could pursue his career in a league with less restrictive regulations.