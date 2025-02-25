Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comentarios

‘Over my dead body’: Arsenal coach Arteta reluctant to give up Premier League title race

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 07, 2025 in London, England.
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesMikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 07, 2025 in London, England.

After suffering a surprise 0-1 defeat at home to West Ham United, questions emerged about Arsenal’s ability to keep up in the Premier League race against Liverpool. However, coach Mikel Arteta remained defiant, stating that he would not give up on the title race “over my dead body.”

With Liverpool extending their lead to 11 points, Arsenal now face an uphill battle to reclaim the Premier League top spot, with less than five months remaining in the season. Ahead of the crucial match against Nottingham Forest, Arteta emphasized his team’s mentality and commitment to the cause.

The resilience, resources, and ambition this team has shown… That’s been one of my proudest moments as a coach,” Arteta said. “The thing is, when you’re there, you always want more. And I’m not stopping. Over my dead body. We can’t stop thinking that way, and we’ll put everything we can into increasing the probability of winning and being better than the opponent.”

When asked to clarify his comments, Arteta doubled down, addressing both his players and the fans: “Over my dead body. If I don’t believe this, I’ll go home. Mathematically, it’s possible. We’re here, and we have to play every game. Suddenly, three days from now, we could close the gap and be just ‘one and a half games away.’ It doesn’t matter, we have to keep going.”

If you want to win the Premier League with the circumstances that we have, you’re going to have to do something special, something that nobody else has done in the history of the league,” he added, acknowledging the significant injuries the team has faced in recent months.

Advertisement
Mikel Arteta admits deep disappointment after Arsenal defeat in Premier League title race

see also

Mikel Arteta admits deep disappointment after Arsenal defeat in Premier League title race

Arsenal currently sit in second place with 53 points from 26 games, while Liverpool lead the table with 64 points from 27 matches. The upcoming game against third-place Nottingham Forest will be a crucial test of Arsenal’s resolve as they look to mount a serious challenge to Liverpool’s title hopes.

When will Arsenal and Liverpool meet again?

Arsenal and Liverpool previously faced off in the 2024-25 Premier League season on Matchday 9, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium, leaving no clear winner in the title race.

However, there is still one critical “six-point” game to come. The two teams will meet again at Anfield on Matchday 36, just two games before the season concludes on May 10. If both teams continue at their current pace, this match could prove decisive in either confirming Liverpool as champions or handing Arsenal the chance to steal the title from them.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Mohamed Salah matches Messi's record and breaks multiple Premier League milestones with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah matches Messi's record and breaks multiple Premier League milestones with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's performance against Manchester City saw him equal Lionel Messi's record for combined goals and assists in a single season across Europe's top five leagues. He also became the first player in Premier League history to record 25 goals and 15 assists in a single season, among other achievements.

Why is Erling Haaland out for Manchester City’s Premier League game against Liverpool?

Why is Erling Haaland out for Manchester City’s Premier League game against Liverpool?

For the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool, fans were shocked by the absence of star striker Erling Haaland, prompting questions about the reasons behind his omission.

‘His life is easy’: Salah’s dig at Haaland adds fuel to Premier League Golden Boot race before Manchester City vs. Liverpool

‘His life is easy’: Salah’s dig at Haaland adds fuel to Premier League Golden Boot race before Manchester City vs. Liverpool

As Liverpool prepares to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, the Premier League’s two most prolific forwards, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland, are not just battling for their clubs—they are also locked in a heated race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Pep Guardiola questions Erling Haaland’s availability for Manchester City’s game vs. Liverpool

Pep Guardiola questions Erling Haaland’s availability for Manchester City’s game vs. Liverpool

Ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool, coach Pep Guardiola has left striker Erling Haaland's availability in question.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo