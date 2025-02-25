Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe misses Real Madrid training: Will he be available to play in Copa Del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid takes to the field for the warm up prior to the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Girona FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 23, 2025 in Madrid,

As Real Madrid gears up for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash against Real Sociedad, an unexpected absence from training has raised eyebrows. Fresh off their 2-0 victory against Girona in La Liga, the spotlight now shifts to the cup competition as Los Blancos chase their second Spanish Cup title in three seasons. Yet, one key player’s absence from training ahead of the trip to San Sebastian has left fans wondering about his availability.

During Tuesday’s training session at ValdebebasKylian Mbappe was notably missing. According to RMC Sport, the French forward’s absence was due to a dental issue, specifically a tooth extraction that required minor surgery. The unexpected procedure forced Mbappe to skip the final training session before Los Blancos’ trip to face Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena.

While initial reports suggested uncertainty over whether the former Paris Saint-Germain star would be fit to play, manager Carlo Ancelotti addressed the situation in his pre-match press conference. The Italian coach reassured fans, stating, Mbappe is traveling. He had a problem with a tooth and couldn’t train. He’s traveling tomorrow and can play. Everyone who travels has a chance of playing the game.”

Will Mbappe start against Real Sociedad?

Despite confirming Mbappe’s availability, Ancelotti stopped short of guaranteeing that the forward would start the match. The decision will likely depend on the player’s condition and recovery following the dental procedure. With the Frenchman having scored 27 goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances this season, his presence could be a game-changer for Real Madrid as they look to secure an advantage in the first leg of the semifinal.

However, if the 26-year-old is not deemed fit to startAncelotti may turn to Endrick to lead the attack, the Spanish media suggests. The young Brazilian has shown promise in the Copa del Rey, playing a crucial role in the team’s victories over Celta Vigo and Leganes, where he scored the second goal. While Endrick’s recent appearances against Manchester City and Girona were limited to stoppage time, this semifinal could present a golden opportunity for the forward to make a more significant impact.

Key moment in Madrid’s season

With La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid still in contention, Real Madrid is aiming to keep their momentum going in both domestic competitions. Securing a positive result against Real Sociedad in the first leg would put Los Blancos in a strong position to advance to the final, where they would have the chance to lift the Copa del Rey trophy for the second time in three seasons.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad, seeking their first Spanish Cup final since winning the tournament in 2020, will be determined to capitalize on home advantage. Whether Mbappe starts or comes off the bench, his availability could prove crucial in breaking downthe Basque side’sresilient defense and securing a valuable away result.

