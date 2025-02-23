Mikel Arteta admits deep disappointment after Arsenal defeat in Premier League title race

Arsenal were expected to remain in a tight race for the Premier League title alongside Liverpool, but their latest performance has shaken the Gunners’ confidence. After the defeat against West Ham, manager Mikel Arteta admitted he was deeply disappointed.

In the match between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium, the home side were the favorites to secure three points. However, a goal from Jarrod Bowen and a red card to Myles Lewis-Skelly shifted the momentum in West Ham’s favor. After the final whistle, Arteta delivered a strong statement on the team’s performance:

“Very disappointed, very angry as well. Congrats to West Ham and the way they played but a lot from our side we didn’t get right. I never felt that we were at the standard and the level that we needed,” Mikel Arteta said in the post-match press conference.

When asked how the anger and disappointment at this stage of the season might affect the squad, Arteta emphasized the need for his players to raise their level. “We have to be angry, I hope we all are because we didn’t hit the levels today and I am very much responsible of that so I am very, very angry.”

With multiple injuries plaguing key players, Arteta was forced to deploy midfielder Mikel Merino as a striker, a role in which he struggled to adapt. The team’s overall lack of productivity and inability to generate danger on the field was evident. Losing at home to West Ham, who are just two spots above the relegation zone, is a significant blow to Arsenal’s title aspirations.

Can Arsenal surpass Liverpool?

Liverpool have continued to perform consistently, not just in the Premier League but across all competitions. A major difference between the two teams has been the injury crisis at Arsenal, with stars like Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli sidelined, while Liverpool has avoided similar setbacks.

After 26 games, Arsenal sit second in the Premier League with 15 wins, 8 draws, and 3 losses, accumulating 53 points. Meanwhile, Liverpool have capitalized on Arsenal’s slip-ups, winning against Manchester City to move to 64 points, with 19 wins, 7 draws, and just 1 loss from 27 games.

With 12 games remaining, a gap of 11 points, and several key players injured, Arsenal face an uphill battle if they want to catch Liverpool. A crucial moment will come on May 10th, when the two teams meet on Matchday 36 of the Premier League — potentially Arsenal’s last chance to compete for the league title.

