In a surprising turn of events, Manchester United managed to hold Premier League leaders Liverpool to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield. Despite the impressive match, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold faced heavy criticism, a Manchester United legend claiming the right-back’s performance was so poor that he should consider joining a 4th-division team instead of Real Madrid.

Liverpool entered the match as clear favorites, especially given United’s struggles under Ruben Amorim, including four consecutive losses. Yet, the Reds couldn’t secure all three points, and Alexander-Arnold’s defensive shortcomings became a focal point for fans and pundits alike.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Roy Keane didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Liverpool star, pointing out that Alexander-Arnold’s attacking prowess doesn’t make up for his defensive vulnerabilities. The former United captain delivered a scathing critique:

“We talk about how brilliant Trent is going forward but his defending today, my goodness. It’s like schoolboy stuff, there’s talk about going to Real Madrid, the way he’s defending he’s going to Tranmere Rovers after this. He’s got to do better,” the United legend harshly stated.

Keane’s remarks quickly caught the attention of EFL League Two (England’s 4th division) side Tranmere Rovers, who humorously responded on social media: “Trent to Tranmere Roy? Nah, we’re alright thanks.” the club posted on X, accompanied by a photo of defender Cameron Norman.

Despite the harsh critique, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot defended Alexander-Arnold, suggesting the player’s struggles had more to do with United’s pressure, particularly from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes, than with off-field distractions. However, Alexander-Arnold’s performance on the pitch told a different story—he failed to win a single defensive duel in 86 minutes, a notable drop compared to his usual standards.

Is Trent Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid?

With less than six months remaining on his contract, Alexander-Arnold is free to negotiate with other clubs, and Real Madrid remains the frontrunner for his signature. The Spanish giants reportedly inquired about a potential January transfer, offering €25 million, but Liverpool dismissed the approach due to their current form.

Negotiations between Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold for a contract extension have reportedly stalled. While the defender hasn’t ruled out re-signing with the Reds, he appears to be leveraging interest from Madrid to secure a more lucrative deal. As talks drag on, the likelihood of the right-back heading to Spain next season continues to grow.