Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ballon d'Or
Comments

Ousmane Dembele responds to Kylian Mbappe as Ballon d’Or comments reportedly spark France feud

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe (L) and Ousmane Dembele (R) of France.
© Franco Arland & Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (L) and Ousmane Dembele (R) of France.

Nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or have spoken candidly in recent weeks regarding their candidacy, including Kylian Mbappe, who offered direct observations on France teammate Ousmane Dembele. Following a public response from the PSG winger, reports indicate a rift has emerged between the two national team stars over their contrasting perspectives.

In an extended interview with France Football released Saturday, Mbappe addressed several high-profile topics, including viral social media memes labeling him a dictator, while assessing his standing in the award race: “There isn’t a single player who had a better season than me.

During the exchange, Mbappe was asked about Dembele and their differing career arcs. “Dembele? He was always seen as a talented player. I, on the other hand, was always viewed as the chosen one. I reached the top right away, very early. Ousmane had a different trajectory, marked by injuries, but he has managed to bounce back!” Mbappe stated.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Dembele’s response to Mbappe

Reporting from L’Equipe, confirmed by RMC Sport, indicates the phrasing did not sit well with Dembele’s inner circle, prompting the winger to issue a subtle rebuttal. Following PSG’s 1-0 Ligue 1 victory against Brest on Sunday night, Dembele was asked about the 2026 Ballon d’Or race and directly mirrored Mbappe’s “chosen one” characterization.

Tweet placeholder

You know, I have always been at the back of the class, working hard. Throughout my career, I haven’t said a word; I have worked incredibly hard. As I said, I have never been the chosen one. But I have worked incredibly hard. Last year, I was rewarded after a fantastic year with PSG. And this year, we will see. We will see, without any pressure,” Dembele told Ligue 1+.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal narrows 2026 Ballon d’Or race down to himself or Kylian Mbappe: ‘I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won’

see also

Lamine Yamal narrows 2026 Ballon d’Or race down to himself or Kylian Mbappe: ‘I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won’

The exchange marks a sharp pivot in tone after Dembele previously named Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane, and Mbappe as his top three candidates for the award. Now defending his 2025 Ballon d’Or title, the France winger signaled confidence in his overall resume while emphasizing his unconventional path to the top.

A rift to be resolved behind closed doors

The public back-and-forth between the two French stars has generated significant noise with the Ballon d’Or ceremony approaching. According to L’Equipe, Mbappe expressed surprise regarding Dembele’s post-match comments, but the Real Madrid forward opted against issuing a secondary public response.

That decision leaves the matter to be addressed privately when the squad gathers for the upcoming international window. French outlets report that Mbappe and Dembele plan to discuss the comments directly during camp as Les Bleus prepare for their opening four fixtures of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, kicking off on September 25th against Turkiye.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe shows confidence and asserts himself as frontrunner for 2026 Ballon d’Or

Kylian Mbappe shows confidence and asserts himself as frontrunner for 2026 Ballon d’Or

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a strong summer campaign with France at the World Cup, leading the Real Madrid forward to believe he is a frontrunner to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

From World Cup glory to the auction block: Benjamin Mendy sells his 2018 replica trophy

From World Cup glory to the auction block: Benjamin Mendy sells his 2018 replica trophy

Benjamin Mendy has sold the replica 2018 World Cup trophy FIFA awarded him at auction.

Zinedine Zidane offers a glimpse into his playing style as France coach: ‘What motivates me is scoring goals’

Zinedine Zidane offers a glimpse into his playing style as France coach: ‘What motivates me is scoring goals’

After Didier Deschamps' successful era, Zinedine Zidane has been announced as the new head coach of France. In his presentation, he gave clear hints about his style of play, making his priority clear.

Karim Benzema praises Zinedine Zidane amid France head coach reports: ‘I’m extremely happy’

Karim Benzema praises Zinedine Zidane amid France head coach reports: ‘I’m extremely happy’

After a successful era with France, Didier Deschamps will leave the national team's head coach position. As a result, Zinedine Zidane appears to be the favorite candidate to take his place. Karim Benzema did not hesitate to praise the French legend ahead of his reported arrival.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo