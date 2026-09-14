Ousmane Dembele responds to Kylian Mbappe as Ballon d’Or comments reportedly spark France feud

Nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or have spoken candidly in recent weeks regarding their candidacy, including Kylian Mbappe, who offered direct observations on France teammate Ousmane Dembele. Following a public response from the PSG winger, reports indicate a rift has emerged between the two national team stars over their contrasting perspectives.

In an extended interview with France Football released Saturday, Mbappe addressed several high-profile topics, including viral social media memes labeling him a dictator, while assessing his standing in the award race: “There isn’t a single player who had a better season than me.“

During the exchange, Mbappe was asked about Dembele and their differing career arcs. “Dembele? He was always seen as a talented player. I, on the other hand, was always viewed as the chosen one. I reached the top right away, very early. Ousmane had a different trajectory, marked by injuries, but he has managed to bounce back!” Mbappe stated.

Dembele’s response to Mbappe

Reporting from L’Equipe, confirmed by RMC Sport, indicates the phrasing did not sit well with Dembele’s inner circle, prompting the winger to issue a subtle rebuttal. Following PSG’s 1-0 Ligue 1 victory against Brest on Sunday night, Dembele was asked about the 2026 Ballon d’Or race and directly mirrored Mbappe’s “chosen one” characterization.

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“You know, I have always been at the back of the class, working hard. Throughout my career, I haven’t said a word; I have worked incredibly hard. As I said, I have never been the chosen one. But I have worked incredibly hard. Last year, I was rewarded after a fantastic year with PSG. And this year, we will see. We will see, without any pressure,” Dembele told Ligue 1+.

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The exchange marks a sharp pivot in tone after Dembele previously named Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Harry Kane, and Mbappe as his top three candidates for the award. Now defending his 2025 Ballon d’Or title, the France winger signaled confidence in his overall resume while emphasizing his unconventional path to the top.

A rift to be resolved behind closed doors

The public back-and-forth between the two French stars has generated significant noise with the Ballon d’Or ceremony approaching. According to L’Equipe, Mbappe expressed surprise regarding Dembele’s post-match comments, but the Real Madrid forward opted against issuing a secondary public response.

That decision leaves the matter to be addressed privately when the squad gathers for the upcoming international window. French outlets report that Mbappe and Dembele plan to discuss the comments directly during camp as Les Bleus prepare for their opening four fixtures of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, kicking off on September 25th against Turkiye.

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