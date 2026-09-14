Cristiano Ronaldo’s demands addressed as Saudi Arabia FA and SPL take action over Diogo Jota chants at Ruben Neves

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke out forcefully regarding the ordeal faced by Ruben Neves during recent Saudi Pro League action, where the midfielder was targeted by chants referencing his late friend Diogo Jota. The public calls for accountability from both Al Hilal and the Portuguese star have yielded an official response, with the SPL and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation initiating formal disciplinary measures against the fans involved.

Neves was targeted by a section of Al Taawoun supporters who invoked Diogo Jota‘s name in a taunting manner in an attempt to rattle the midfielder, prompting immediate backlash across the league. The following day, Al Hilal released an official statement confirming they filed a formal grievance with the Saudi Arabian FA regarding the incident.

“Al-Hilal Club Company has noted the offensive and unacceptable chants directed by a section of Al-Taawoun supporters at Al-Hilal’s Portuguese player, Ruben Neves, during the match between the two teams. This behavior contravenes sporting values ​​and ethics, transcending the boundaries of competition and fan support,” the first part of Al Hilal’s statement read.

Cristiano Ronaldo also thrust the incident into the global spotlight, demanding severe consequences for those involved: “The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behavior. This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again,” the Al Nassr star wrote on a social media post.

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SPL to take action on the matter

Given Neves’ close bond with Jota, as well as Ronaldo honoring his late teammate by wearing his jersey during the 2026 World Cup, the incident sparked widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally. In response to the growing fallout and reputational damage, the league and the Saudi Arabian FA issued a joint statement addressing the behavior.

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The joint statement read as follows: “The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Saudi Pro League (SPL) condemn the unacceptable conduct by some supporters in attendance during the Roshn Saudi League match between Al Taawoun and Al Hilal, which is inconsistent with the values of Saudi football and the principles of sportsmanship.“

Addressing the boundaries between typical stadium atmosphere and personal hostility, officials emphasized that the conduct crossed an unacceptable line. “SAFF and SPL stress that exploiting personal tragedies for the purpose of abuse or provocation is unacceptable behaviour that has no place in Saudi football,” it continued.

The declaration concluded by confirming an active investigation, with formal sanctions to follow the inquiry’s findings: “SAFF confirms that the relevant committees have identified the conduct in question and will take the necessary action in accordance with the applicable regulations and procedures. The outcome will be announced upon completion of the relevant process.“

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