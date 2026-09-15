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AFA president reveals date for Lionel Messi’s emotional farewell to Argentina national team

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

AFA president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia confirmed that Lionel Messi will have his official farewell match with the Argentina national team on October 6, when the Albiceleste face Benin at El Monumental in Buenos Aires.

The decision came after a conversation between Tapia and head coach Lionel Scaloni, with Messi himself accepting the proposal to close out his international career on home soil.

Announcing the news, Tapia said: “To all the fans of the national team, to all Argentines, I want to let you know that after a conversation with the head coach of the senior national team, Lionel Scaloni, we have made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team, our captain Lionel Andres Messi, so that he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6, right here in Argentina“.

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Tapia also revealed that the AFA will invite every member of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad, along with their families, to be present for the occasion, though he did not confirm which players have accepted so far.

Describing the significance of the tribute, Tapia called it “the last tango of the best in the world,” adding that the match will be unforgettable for Argentine fans everywhere.

Lionel Messi officially included in Scaloni’s call-up list for September and October friendlies for farewell game

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Lionel Messi officially included in Scaloni’s call-up list for September and October friendlies for farewell game

Argentina’s friendly schedule for the September-October window

Messi’s farewell caps a series of three friendlies for Argentina during the upcoming international break, all played on home soil. The Albiceleste will first host Bolivia on September 30 in Cordoba, before returning to Buenos Aires to face Burkina Faso on October 3 and closing out the window against Benin on October 6, both at El Monumental.

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Argentina’s call-ups for this FIFA window

Lionel Scaloni made several changes to the squad he used at the 2026 World Cup ahead of this window of friendlies, handing opportunities to a number of new faces.

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Among the standout additions are Roman Vega, Santiago Castro and Matias Soule, none of whom were part of the World Cup squad but have earned their call-ups on the back of strong form at their respective clubs.

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Full list

  • Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Chelsea), Juan Musso (Atletico de Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Manchester City).
  • Defenders: Cristian Romero (Atletico de Madrid), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Facundo Medina (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Agustin Giay (Palmeiras), Leonardo Balerdi (Roma), Valentin Barco (Chelsea), Roman Vega (Zenit).
  • Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez (Manchester City), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Giovani Lo Celso (Betis), Exequiel Palacios (Ipswich Town), Nicolas Paz (Como).
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  • Forwards: Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina), Matias Soule (Roma), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico de Madrid), Nicolas Gonzalez (Juventus), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Santiago Castro (Roma), Julian Alvarez (Atletico de Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).
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