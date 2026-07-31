From World Cup glory to the auction block: Benjamin Mendy sells his 2018 replica trophy

In 2018, Benjamin Mendy lifted the World Cup at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium as part of the France squad that beat Croatia 4-2 in the final. Seven years later, that gold-plated memory has a price tag: the left-back has sold the official replica trophy FIFA gave him as a champion for roughly $62,200 at auction.

The sale went through American collectibles house Goldin as part of its “Global Football Auction Part 2,” a sale that also featured memorabilia tied to names like Lamine Yamal, Pelé, and Lionel Messi, and closed on July 25.

The piece up for grabs wasn’t the actual World Cup trophy, which stays in FIFA’s possession, but the identical replica FIFA and the French federation hand every world champion as a personal keepsake, standing roughly 38 centimeters tall. It was listed with a crack at its base and visible wear, and the winning bidder received a certificate signed by Mendy to authenticate it.

Mendy had a brief participation at the 2018 World Cup

Mendy, now 32, played a bit-part role in that Russia 2018 run under Didier Deschamps, coming on for 40 minutes in a 0-0 group-stage draw with Denmark while Lucas Hernandez started every other match at left-back.

Benjamin Mendy of France celebrates with the World Cup Trophy. (Getty Images)

France‘s path to the title included wins over Argentina in the round of 16, Uruguay in the quarterfinals, and Belgium in the semifinals before the final against Croatia.

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see also ‘It hurts, and it will hurt for a while’: Kylian Mbappe reflects on France’s 2026 World Cup campaign

Mendy’s career: a fall from the top

Mendy’s path to that World Cup medal ran through Le Havre, where he broke into the first team in 2011 after coming up through the reserves, before a move to Olympique de Marseille in 2013 for three seasons.

He then joined Monaco, where he won the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title as part of the young squad that also produced Kylian Mbappé, and that breakout campaign earned him a move to Manchester City in 2017 for a then-world-record fee for a defender.

His six years at City were repeatedly derailed by injuries and, later, a major legal setback that kept him out of football entirely for two years before he was cleared in 2023.

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City released him following that ordeal, and his career never recovered its old level: a brief, appearance-less spell at Lorient came next, followed by a short stint at Swiss side FC Zürich, before he signed with Poland’s Pogoń Szczecin in September 2025, where he currently plays.