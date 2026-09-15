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Cristiano Ronaldo could combine two major roles at Al-Nassr under new takeover plan

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading toward an even more influential future at Al-Nassr as negotiations over a potential takeover continue to develop. The Portuguese superstar’s position at the Saudi Pro League club could change significantly under the proposed ownership plan, although several important details still need to be finalized.

The potential takeover is part of broader privatization discussions surrounding Al-Nassr. According to A Bola and other Saudi reports, Ronaldo is part of a five-investor consortium negotiating to acquire a stake in the Saudi club. The group reportedly includes Gerry Cardinale, the founder of RedBird Capital Partners and owner of Milan, alongside Ronaldo and three Saudi investors.

The consortium is said to be negotiating with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which currently holds the majority of Al-Nassr. No final agreement has been announced, and the reported investment figures and ownership percentages remain unconfirmed. The negotiations therefore remain a developing story rather than a completed takeover.

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Ronaldo’s relationship with Al-Nassr could already extend beyond his playing contract. Various reports have claimed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner holds a minority stake in the club, with figures around 5% frequently cited, although reports have differed over the exact percentage.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy. (Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

The Portuguese forward has also been building a growing portfolio of soccer investments. In February 2026, Ronaldo acquired a 25% stake in Spanish second-tier club Almería, adding another major soccer ownership interest to his business activities.

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Ronaldo could have another bigger role at Al-Nassr

According to 365Scores Arabic, the proposed arrangement could allow Ronaldo to hold an ownership stake in Al-Nassr while also taking an executive position within the soccer department. The role would be focused on the first team and sporting operations rather than giving Ronaldo responsibility for running the entire club.

The report claims there is currently no fundamental obstacle to combining the two positions, although that could change if the relevant authorities introduce specific conditions. The takeover itself also remains under negotiation, meaning the final structure could still look different from the current proposal.

ronaldo al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

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The guarantees surrounding the anticipated acquisition are reportedly still being finalized. Meanwhile, the leading candidate for the club presidency is said to be willing to inject funds for the upcoming season, but only if he receives an ownership stake in exchange for the financing.

The proposed roles are more specific than CEO

The reports do not suggest Ronaldo would become Al-Nassr’s CEO or take control of the club’s overall administration. Instead, his potential executive position would be specifically connected to soccer operations and the first team.

That distinction is important because it would allow Ronaldo to remain closely involved with sporting decisions without becoming responsible for every aspect of the club. If the proposal is approved, the arrangement would create an unusual situation in which an active player also has a formal influence over the soccer department.

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ronaldo al nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr after winning against Abha

The Portuguese’s current contract with Al-Nassr runs into 2027, meaning such an arrangement could potentially overlap with the latter stages of his playing career. It could also give him a pathway toward a more formal position within the club once his playing days eventually come to an end.

If the proposal eventually becomes reality, Ronaldo would occupy an unusual position in modern soccer. He could remain an active Al-Nassr player while simultaneously holding an ownership stake and a specialized soccer executive role.

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