Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Kylian Mbappe gets real about viral ‘dictator’ memes ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe has finally addressed the social media trend depicting him as an authoritarian figure, complete with military uniforms and the nickname “Mobutu,” a reference to the former Democratic Republic of Congo strongman who ruled for over two decades.

There is a part that is funny because we feel that, for some people, it’s good natured. There is also a part that is a little less funny because we know the damage that these kinds of people have caused in history. To be compared to people who murder people, or who have made millions and millions of people unhappy… I don’t think I’ve ever done that in my life,” Mbappe said in an interview with L’Equipe as part of the outlet’s Ballon d’Or coverage.

The Real Madrid forward acknowledged the joke comes from a place of humor within the game, adding that the comparison sometimes reflects a broader lack of historical awareness rather than any real malice.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The interview comes as Mbappe positions himself as one of the frontrunners for this year’s Ballon d’Or, having topped the scoring charts in LaLiga, the Champions League and the World Cup, putting him in direct competition with the likes of Rodri, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal for football’s most prestigious individual honor.

Tweet placeholder

How the meme started

The joke traces back to Mbappe’s rise to become the undisputed leading man at PSG, with fans jokingly suggesting he had engineered the departures of both Lionel Messi and Neymar from the club in order to cement his own status as the central figure in Paris. From there, the comparison snowballed into military-themed edits and the “Mobutu” nickname that has since spread widely across social media.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League record for most goal involvements by a teenager

see also

Lamine Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League record for most goal involvements by a teenager

What started as a niche joke among supporters eventually found its way into the locker room, with teammates like Ousmane Dembele picking up on the bit rather than shutting it down, only fueling the trend further as it followed Mbappe from PSG to his new chapter at Real Madrid.

Mbappe sees himself as a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or

Beyond the meme talk, Mbappe used the same interview to make his case for the Ballon d’Or itself. “There isn’t a single player who had a better season than me,” he told L’Equipe, adding, “I believe I have chances“. The Real Madrid forward argued that his lack of collective silverware shouldn’t overshadow an individual campaign he considers unmatched.

Mbappe went further, revealing he has considered himself the best player in the world for years and would not have traded places with anyone else who has won the award, including Messi or Ronaldo.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League record for most goal involvements by a teenager

Lamine Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League record for most goal involvements by a teenager

Lamine Yamal broke Kylian Mbappe's Champions League record for most goal involvements by a teenager during Barcelona's 5-1 rout of Feyenoord.

Kylian Mbappe enters Champions League all-time top 5 goalscorers, closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe enters Champions League all-time top 5 goalscorers, closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe reached the top 5 in the all-time Champions League goalscoring table after his goal against Inter Milan, closing in on legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan at 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Is Kylian Mbappe playing? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan at 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid open their Champions League campaign against Inter Milan, where Kylian Mbappe will lead his team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lamine Yamal laughs off Ousmane Dembelé’s ballon d’Or top-three snub: ‘He’s Mbappe’s friend’

Lamine Yamal laughs off Ousmane Dembelé’s ballon d’Or top-three snub: ‘He’s Mbappe’s friend’

When asked to name his top three candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Ousmane Dembele left out Lamine Yamal. Now, the Barcelona star has responded with a clear message that includes Kylian Mbappe.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo