Kylian Mbappe gets real about viral ‘dictator’ memes ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or

Kylian Mbappe has finally addressed the social media trend depicting him as an authoritarian figure, complete with military uniforms and the nickname “Mobutu,” a reference to the former Democratic Republic of Congo strongman who ruled for over two decades.

“There is a part that is funny because we feel that, for some people, it’s good natured. There is also a part that is a little less funny because we know the damage that these kinds of people have caused in history. To be compared to people who murder people, or who have made millions and millions of people unhappy… I don’t think I’ve ever done that in my life,” Mbappe said in an interview with L’Equipe as part of the outlet’s Ballon d’Or coverage.

The Real Madrid forward acknowledged the joke comes from a place of humor within the game, adding that the comparison sometimes reflects a broader lack of historical awareness rather than any real malice.

The interview comes as Mbappe positions himself as one of the frontrunners for this year’s Ballon d’Or, having topped the scoring charts in LaLiga, the Champions League and the World Cup, putting him in direct competition with the likes of Rodri, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal for football’s most prestigious individual honor.

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How the meme started

The joke traces back to Mbappe’s rise to become the undisputed leading man at PSG, with fans jokingly suggesting he had engineered the departures of both Lionel Messi and Neymar from the club in order to cement his own status as the central figure in Paris. From there, the comparison snowballed into military-themed edits and the “Mobutu” nickname that has since spread widely across social media.

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What started as a niche joke among supporters eventually found its way into the locker room, with teammates like Ousmane Dembele picking up on the bit rather than shutting it down, only fueling the trend further as it followed Mbappe from PSG to his new chapter at Real Madrid.

Mbappe sees himself as a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or

Beyond the meme talk, Mbappe used the same interview to make his case for the Ballon d’Or itself. “There isn’t a single player who had a better season than me,” he told L’Equipe, adding, “I believe I have chances“. The Real Madrid forward argued that his lack of collective silverware shouldn’t overshadow an individual campaign he considers unmatched.

Mbappe went further, revealing he has considered himself the best player in the world for years and would not have traded places with anyone else who has won the award, including Messi or Ronaldo.

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