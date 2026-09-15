Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comments

Luis Suarez opens up on social media criticism targeting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Cruz Azul clash in Campeones Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Inter Miami.
© Rich Storry & Sam Navarro/Getty ImagesLionel Messi and Luis Suarez of Inter Miami.

Luis Suarez has remained a focal point for an Inter Miami side working to regain their dominant form from the 2025 season. Ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup, the Uruguayan striker spoke candidly regarding the online scrutiny directed at him, Lionel Messi, and his South Florida teammates.

On Wednesday, September 16, Inter Miami face off against Cruz Azul for the 2026 Campeones Cup, bringing together the reigning MLS Cup champions and Liga MX’s Campeon de Campeones winner. Public debate surrounding the fixture has questioned the trophy’s prestige, with opinions split on whether to treat the match as a major title-bearing fixture or an exhibition between league representatives.

During Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Suarez addressed the locker room’s mindset toward the match while dismissing online narratives surrounding the team: “We are approaching it like a final; it is a final. Social media does a lot of damage nowadays. If we lose the final tomorrow, they’re going to say, ‘yet another final that Messi, Suárez, De Paul, Inter Miami lose, another final lost with great players,’ but if we win, they say, ‘that cup doesn’t count.‘”

Add as a preferredsource on Google

He elaborated on how media scrutiny shifts constantly based on individual goalscoring output. “It’s the same with goals: you score three goals and it’s, ‘oh, it’s easy to score three goals in MLS, you score goals even on one leg,’ and if you don’t score, ‘this player is a disaster, in the end he wasn’t even cut out for MLS.’ That’s criticism nowadays; what sells the most nowadays is always criticism,” Suarez added.

Tweet placeholder

Compared to their record-setting 2025 campaign, Inter Miami have navigated inconsistent form in Major League Soccer, sitting out of the immediate Supporters’ Shield race while searching for their first trophy of the 2026 calendar year. Regardless of external debates over the trophy’s standing, the Herons are treating the midweek final with full competitive priority.

Advertisement
Kily Gonzalez opens up on coaching Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as he could become his final career coach

see also

Kily Gonzalez opens up on coaching Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as he could become his final career coach

We are professionals, and we are approaching tomorrow’s match like a final. It’s a very important trophy; we deserve it because we won MLS last year, Cruz Azul earned their spot in Mexico, and both teams are going to approach it as a final and a great spectacle,” Suarez concluded.

Inter Miami searching to level the record for MLS

Over recent weeks, Inter Miami have experienced a challenging stretch marked by three consecutive draws, extending a run that includes just one victory, four draws, and two defeats across their last seven fixtures. Throughout that span, Messi has posted seven goals and four assists, while Suarez has added two goals and one assist, though the team now focuses on leveling the historical series record for MLS clubs in the event.

Since its inception in 2018, seven editions of the Campeones Cup have been completed, with Liga MX sides winning four titles compared to three for MLS teams. In the most recent 2025 edition at Dignity Health Sports Park, Deportivo Toluca earned a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Advertisement

Campeones Cup history

  • 2018: Tigres UANL 3-1 Toronto FC.
  • 2019: Atlanta United 3-2 Club America.
  • 2021: Columbus Crew 2-0 Cruz Azul.
  • 2022: New York City FC 2-0 Atlas FC.
  • 2023: Tigres UANL 0-0 (4-2) Los Angeles FC.
  • 2024: Club América 1-1 (5-4) Columbus Crew.
  • 2025: Deportivo Toluca 3-2 LA Galaxy.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

Cruz Azul and Chicago Fire FC meet in Matchday 3 of the 2026 Leagues Cup, and here is all the information on how to watch this match live in the United States.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs New York City FC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

How to watch Cruz Azul vs New York City FC match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

Cruz Azul and New York City FC meet in Matchday 2 of the 2026 Leagues Cup, and here are all the details on how to watch this match live in the United States.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Philadelphia Union match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Leagues Cup

Cruz Azul and the Philadelphia Union face each other in the 2026 Leagues Cup, and here are all the details on how to watch this match live in the United States.

Lionel Messi to face Cruz Azul with Inter Miami in first Campeones Cup appearance

Lionel Messi to face Cruz Azul with Inter Miami in first Campeones Cup appearance

For the 2026 Campeones Cup, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi will be facing Mexican side Cruz Azul.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo