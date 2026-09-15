Luis Suarez opens up on social media criticism targeting Lionel Messi and Inter Miami ahead of Cruz Azul clash in Campeones Cup

Luis Suarez has remained a focal point for an Inter Miami side working to regain their dominant form from the 2025 season. Ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup, the Uruguayan striker spoke candidly regarding the online scrutiny directed at him, Lionel Messi, and his South Florida teammates.

On Wednesday, September 16, Inter Miami face off against Cruz Azul for the 2026 Campeones Cup, bringing together the reigning MLS Cup champions and Liga MX’s Campeon de Campeones winner. Public debate surrounding the fixture has questioned the trophy’s prestige, with opinions split on whether to treat the match as a major title-bearing fixture or an exhibition between league representatives.

During Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, Suarez addressed the locker room’s mindset toward the match while dismissing online narratives surrounding the team: “We are approaching it like a final; it is a final. Social media does a lot of damage nowadays. If we lose the final tomorrow, they’re going to say, ‘yet another final that Messi, Suárez, De Paul, Inter Miami lose, another final lost with great players,’ but if we win, they say, ‘that cup doesn’t count.‘”

He elaborated on how media scrutiny shifts constantly based on individual goalscoring output. “It’s the same with goals: you score three goals and it’s, ‘oh, it’s easy to score three goals in MLS, you score goals even on one leg,’ and if you don’t score, ‘this player is a disaster, in the end he wasn’t even cut out for MLS.’ That’s criticism nowadays; what sells the most nowadays is always criticism,” Suarez added.

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Compared to their record-setting 2025 campaign, Inter Miami have navigated inconsistent form in Major League Soccer, sitting out of the immediate Supporters’ Shield race while searching for their first trophy of the 2026 calendar year. Regardless of external debates over the trophy’s standing, the Herons are treating the midweek final with full competitive priority.

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“We are professionals, and we are approaching tomorrow’s match like a final. It’s a very important trophy; we deserve it because we won MLS last year, Cruz Azul earned their spot in Mexico, and both teams are going to approach it as a final and a great spectacle,” Suarez concluded.

Inter Miami searching to level the record for MLS

Over recent weeks, Inter Miami have experienced a challenging stretch marked by three consecutive draws, extending a run that includes just one victory, four draws, and two defeats across their last seven fixtures. Throughout that span, Messi has posted seven goals and four assists, while Suarez has added two goals and one assist, though the team now focuses on leveling the historical series record for MLS clubs in the event.

Since its inception in 2018, seven editions of the Campeones Cup have been completed, with Liga MX sides winning four titles compared to three for MLS teams. In the most recent 2025 edition at Dignity Health Sports Park, Deportivo Toluca earned a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

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Campeones Cup history