Lionel Messi officially included in Scaloni’s call-up list for September and October friendlies for farewell game

Lionel Messi‘s historic era with the Argentina national team has reached its conclusion, leaving head coach Lionel Scaloni tasked with launching a new cycle without the iconic No. 10 in the picture. However, as official scheduling for the September and October international windows takes shape, Messi has been included on Scaloni‘s roster.

While speculation previously persisted regarding Messi extending his international career through the 2028 Copa America, his formal retirement announcement put an end to those rumors. Yet while the legendary playmaker remains firm in his decision, it appears the 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain will not serve as his final appearance in an Albiceleste shirt.

In the list published on Tuesday, September 15th, Lionel Messi features on Lionel Scaloni’s squad submission for the upcoming international window. The captain is one of the 20 players that have taken part of the 2026 World Cup roster to make their return, in Messi’s case to play one last game with the Albiceleste before bidding farewell.

The objective centers on providing Messi a proper farewell match on domestic soil, allowing Argentina supporters the opportunity to honor the icon following a run that yielded three World Cup final appearances across four tournament cycles.

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Following weeks of negotiations with potential opponents, federation officials have been seeking confirmation from FIFA regarding Tier 1 “Class A” status for the fixtures. With the extended window opening September 21 and Scaloni finalizing his selections, Messi will end up playing one last game with the Argentina national team before his international retirement.

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Argentina’s friendlies officially confirmed

In an official statement released Tuesday, September 15, the Argentine Football Association confirmed three friendly fixtures for the upcoming expanded autumn window. However, the AFA has also confirmed in the squad list announcement that Messi, alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will only be participating in the friendly for October 6.

AFA confirmed the national team will face Bolivia on Wednesday, September 30, at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba. The Albiceleste will then return to Buenos Aires for fixtures against Burkina Faso on Saturday, October 3, and Benin on Tuesday, October 6, with both matches hosted at Estadio Monumental.

Cordoba’s Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium offers a 57,000-seat capacity for supporters outside the capital, while River Plate’s Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires accommodates 85,018 fans as the largest stadium in South America. The AFA has secured this massive venue for Messi to bid farewell to home in the last game.

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