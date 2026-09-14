Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly faces three absences and squad fatigue ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite debut

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to launch his push for a primary 2026-27 objective as Al Nassr open their AFC Champions League Elite campaign. However, heading into Tuesday’s opener, the Portuguese superstar faces a depleted attack while navigating widespread fatigue across the roster.

Al Nassr departed Dammam and established base camp in the United Arab Emirates, setting up operations in Al Ain ahead of Tuesday’s Matchday 1 clash at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Yet Monday’s final training session deviated significantly from head coach Ange Postecoglou’s original tactical plan.

According to Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah, Postecoglou scaled back Monday’s session to light conditioning work to manage physical strain across the squad. The Australian manager opted for a reduced workload to minimize injury risks following a demanding domestic schedule.

Al Nassr previously posted photos of gym work and pitch sessions on social media Sunday. However, Monday’s session at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium lasted roughly 45 minutes, with Postecoglou choosing to forgo a full tactical scrimmage, per Arriyadiyah.

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Postecoglou previously voiced concerns regarding workload management, specifically following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Al Khaleej. “I think everyone is exhausted. Even Al Hilal lost to Neom, so the fixture congestion is taking its toll,” he stated in his post-match press conference.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite schedule: Dates, fixtures, and opponents

Tuesday’s fixture against Al Ain marks Al Nassr’s fourth match in a 10-day stretch, following clashes against Al Ittihad on September 5, Abha on September 9, and Al Khaleej on September 12. Operating on two days of recovery between matches, Ronaldo will complete this fixture run before entering the upcoming international break.

Three Al Nassr players already ruled out

During Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Al Khaleej, Postecoglou fielded a full-strength lineup rather than rotating key starters ahead of the AFC Champions League Elite opener. However, three key attacking options will miss Tuesday’s match due to injury.

French winger Kingsley Coman, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Ayman Yahya have been ruled out for the trip to Al Ain. Their absence leaves Postecoglou short-handed on options in wide positions, though Ronaldo is expected to lead the line alongside Sadio Mane and Joao Felix as fixtures in the starting lineup.

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