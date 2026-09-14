Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
AFC Champions League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly faces three absences and squad fatigue ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite debut

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to launch his push for a primary 2026-27 objective as Al Nassr open their AFC Champions League Elite campaign. However, heading into Tuesday’s opener, the Portuguese superstar faces a depleted attack while navigating widespread fatigue across the roster.

Al Nassr departed Dammam and established base camp in the United Arab Emirates, setting up operations in Al Ain ahead of Tuesday’s Matchday 1 clash at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Yet Monday’s final training session deviated significantly from head coach Ange Postecoglou’s original tactical plan.

According to Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah, Postecoglou scaled back Monday’s session to light conditioning work to manage physical strain across the squad. The Australian manager opted for a reduced workload to minimize injury risks following a demanding domestic schedule.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Al Nassr previously posted photos of gym work and pitch sessions on social media Sunday. However, Monday’s session at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium lasted roughly 45 minutes, with Postecoglou choosing to forgo a full tactical scrimmage, per Arriyadiyah.

Tweet placeholder

Postecoglou previously voiced concerns regarding workload management, specifically following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Al Khaleej. “I think everyone is exhausted. Even Al Hilal lost to Neom, so the fixture congestion is taking its toll,” he stated in his post-match press conference.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite schedule: Dates, fixtures, and opponents

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite schedule: Dates, fixtures, and opponents

Tuesday’s fixture against Al Ain marks Al Nassr’s fourth match in a 10-day stretch, following clashes against Al Ittihad on September 5, Abha on September 9, and Al Khaleej on September 12. Operating on two days of recovery between matches, Ronaldo will complete this fixture run before entering the upcoming international break.

Three Al Nassr players already ruled out

During Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Al Khaleej, Postecoglou fielded a full-strength lineup rather than rotating key starters ahead of the AFC Champions League Elite opener. However, three key attacking options will miss Tuesday’s match due to injury.

French winger Kingsley Coman, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Ayman Yahya have been ruled out for the trip to Al Ain. Their absence leaves Postecoglou short-handed on options in wide positions, though Ronaldo is expected to lead the line alongside Sadio Mane and Joao Felix as fixtures in the starting lineup.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Manchester City vs Al Ain in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

How to watch Manchester City vs Al Ain in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Manchester City will take on Al Ain in a pivotal Matchday 2 battle of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage. Fans in the USA can watch all the action live, with complete coverage available on both television and streaming services.

Al-Hilal, Al Ain, Al Ahly: Why do 2025 FIFA Club World Cup participants from the Middle East have 'Al' in their names?

Al-Hilal, Al Ain, Al Ahly: Why do 2025 FIFA Club World Cup participants from the Middle East have 'Al' in their names?

Among the 32 teams that compete, several clubs from the Middle East are drawing attention, not only for their on-pitch capabilities but also for a common linguistic feature in their names.

How to watch Al Ain vs Juventus in the USA: Live Stream and TV for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

How to watch Al Ain vs Juventus in the USA: Live Stream and TV for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Al Ain will face Juventus in Matchday 1 of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage. Find here how to catch the action live on television and through streaming platforms.

Neymar makes long-awaited return in a fiery encounter

Neymar makes long-awaited return in a fiery encounter

Al-Hilal’s sensational 5-4 win away at defending Champions League winners Al-Ain saw Neymar make his long-awaited return to action. The Brazilian ace last played 369 days ago when Brazil lost to Uruguay. He featured in the last 15 minutes of the end-to-end action between Western Asia’s two finest clubs. Goals galore in Neymar’s return Just […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo