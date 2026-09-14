Lamine Yamal narrows 2026 Ballon d’Or race down to himself or Kylian Mbappe: ‘I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won’

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo removed from the European spotlight, the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or has opened up without a clear consensus frontrunner. However, Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal sees a two-man race between himself and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, explicitly positioning himself as the frontrunner: “I would deserve it because of what I’ve won.“

While neither Yamal nor Mbappe captured the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League title, which was secured by Paris Saint-Germain, both forwards made definitive marks at the 2026 World Cup. Yamal lifted the trophy with Spain as one of the youngest champions in history, while Mbappe became the tournament’s all-time lead goalscorer, earning both players nominations on France Football‘s 30-man shortlist.

During an interview with Argentine legend Jorge Valdano on Movistar+, Yamal offered a candid assessment of the voting process: “Who would I give it to? To the best player in the world. Who are they going to give it to? Now that’s a very long conversation.“

The Spanish international then framed the outcome around two candidates while advocating for his own credentials. “Honestly, as for the best in the world, I think maybe there are two of us, me and Mbappe, but I think this year I would deserve it because of what I’ve won. It’s very clear, and everyone who watches the matches knows it,” noted the Barca forward.

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Yamal’s bold framing establishes himself and Mbappe as the two dominant figures of the current cycle. That assessment bypasses other high-profile nominees on the shortlist, excluding stars like Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele, and Rodri from the top tier of his personal ballot.

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see also Lamine Yamal compares early career success with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘Never this early had so much been won’

Will there be a third candidate in the mix?

France Football recently published the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or ahead of the October 26 ceremony at The London Palladium in England. While Yamal narrowed the debate to two players, neither candidate delivered a flawless club-and-country campaign across the eligibility window.

Yamal captured a domestic treble with Barcelona but fell in the Champions League quarterfinals. Despite winning the 2026 World Cup with Spain, his statistical output remained modest during his tournament debut, registering one goal and one assist across eight appearances.

In Mbappe’s case, a lack of club hardware complicates his candidacy, as Real Madrid experienced their first trophyless season since 2020-21. While the Frenchman produced a historic 10-goal performance at the 2026 World Cup, France departed without a medal following a 6-4 loss to England in the third-place match.

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Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed the World Cup Golden Ball, though a lack of major club silverware limits his momentum toward the top spot. While Lionel Messi earned a nomination following Argentina’s tournament run, playing in Major League Soccer presents a voting hurdle compared to candidates competing in European leagues.

The strongest alternative candidate, and current betting favorite on prediction markets like Polymarket with 60 percent of odds above Yamal (17 percent) and Mbappe (11 percent), is Harry Kane. Despite falling short in the Champions League and earning a third-place World Cup finish with England, the Bayern Munich striker dominated domestic play, delivering a 73-goal season that trails only Messi’s historic 82-goal campaign.