Neymar gets final Brazil verdict from Carlo Ancelotti as Selecao’s next move after 2026 World Cup heartbreak begins to emerge

Neymar and Carlo Ancelotti are at the center of a major turning point for Brazil after the disappointment of the 2026 World Cup. While the forward’s international future has been the subject of plenty of speculation, Ancelotti has now provided a much clearer picture of what comes next for the Selecao as preparations for the next cycle begin.

The 34-year-old’s participation at the tournament had already been uncertain because of his fitness problems. He ultimately made only two substitute appearances, but his final tournament appearance still produced one of the most emotional moments of his international career.

Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway in the Round of 16, with Neymar scoring from the penalty spot before Norway turned the game around through Erling Haaland. Afterward, Neymar appeared to hint that his international journey was over, saying in an interview with Globoesporte TV: “I tried and tried. It’s over now. I started here and finished here.”

The defeat meant the experienced forward ended his World Cup career without winning the trophy. At 34, his decision to step away leaves Brazil facing a future without the player who had been one of the defining figures of the previous generation.

Ancelotti confirms final Neymar decision

Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar does not intend to return to the Brazil national team, bringing an end to hopes that the Santos star could make another appearance in the famous yellow shirt. The decision comes after a difficult World Cup for both player and national team, with Brazil eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16.

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Speaking to CNN Esportes, Ancelotti made it clear that Neymar’s decision came from the player himself while also stressing how difficult his absence will be to overcome. “He deserved to be there because of his quality. Neymar has already confirmed that he does not want to return to the national team. Neymar cannot be replaced because he was an extraordinary and unique talent. So, an irreplaceable player,” the Italian said.

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil, speaks with Neymar Jr #10

Neymar finished his Brazil career as the team’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals in 130 appearances. He also became only the second Brazilian after Pele to score at four different World Cups, appearing at the tournaments in 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.

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Ancelotti reveals Brazil’s new direction

With Neymar’s decision confirmed, Ancelotti has outlined a different path for Brazil. The manager and national team director Rodrigo Caetano are beginning a rebuilding process focused heavily on developing players who can form the core of the squad heading toward the 2030 World Cup.

Ancelotti explained that the next phase will place greater emphasis on younger players rather than attempting to recreate the previous generation. “I think we need to proceed step by step. Now we need to focus on the young players who could be the future, the players born in 2004, 2005, and 2006,” he said.

Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Gabriel Jesus of Brazil celebrating. (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

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The coach also pointed toward an even younger group already attracting attention. “We have young players born in 2008 with a lot of quality, who aren’t playing yet, but who can play. Now is the time to look at them, taking their age into account and respecting it,” Ancelotti added.

Brazil wants stronger team identity

The shift goes beyond simply replacing Neymar with another attacking player. Ancelotti wants Brazil to develop a collective identity in which the team’s structure and cooperation matter more than relying on one individual to produce a decisive moment.

“Of course, if you have great individual talent, you have a greater chance of winning, but modern football doesn’t tolerate a lack of teamwork,” Ancelotti said. “We are working to build a strong team for the future, not to rely on a single great individual talent.”

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Vinicius Junior #7 is consoled by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

That philosophy could become increasingly visible during the upcoming international break. Brazil is scheduled to face Australia twice and India once, giving Ancelotti opportunities to assess emerging players and determine which ones can become important pieces of the next cycle.