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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid era reportedly holds the key to Kylian Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or hopes

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Real Madrid era reportedly holds the key to Kylian Mbappe’s Ballon d’Or hopes, with the French forward emerging as one of the leading contenders for this year’s prestigious award. Mbappe faces serious competition from Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, and several other stars, but there could be an influential force outside the pitch that helps shape the final conversation.

The Frenchman enjoyed an extraordinary season, finishing as the top scorer in La Liga, the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup. Mbappe scored 58 goals and provided 13 assists in 61 matches for club and country, while his 10 World Cup goals earned him the Golden Boot. That tournament also took his career World Cup tally to 22 goals, making him the competition’s all-time leading scorer according to the supplied figures.

Those numbers give the Frenchman a compelling argument even without major team silverware. His challenge is that Kane and Yamal have built equally strong cases, meaning even a spectacular individual campaign may not guarantee victory.

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Real Madrid has plan for Mbappe

Real Madrid is reportedly preparing to use its enormous influence to strengthen Mbappe’s case in the weeks leading up to the Ballon d’Or ceremony. According to L’Equipe, the club could call upon former legends and prominent figures connected with Madrid to publicly explain why its current superstar deserves the individual prize.

Those voices could appear in interviews, television appearances and conversations with supporters, creating a sustained message around Mbappe’s achievements. The strategy would keep the Frenchman at the center of the Ballon d’Or debate as voters make their final assessments.

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Madrid has used this approach before, and that is where Cristiano Ronaldo’s successful 2013 Ballon d’Or campaign becomes particularly relevant. The club reportedly believes the same type of coordinated support could once again help its leading candidate in an extremely competitive race.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

How Ronaldo provided the blueprint

The clearest example came in 2013, when Madrid figures including Alfredo Di Stefano, Emilio Butragueno, Carlo Ancelotti, Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos publicly backed Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward was competing against Bayern Munich’s Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben after a season in which Bayern had won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.

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Ronaldo, meanwhile, had not won a major team trophy that year. Madrid instead placed enormous emphasis on his individual achievements, helping ensure his performances remained at the heart of the discussion.

ronaldo ballon d&#039;or

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF holds the Ballon d’Or 2013

The strategy ultimately worked. Ronaldo won the 2013 Ballon d’Or with 27.99% of the vote, finishing ahead of Lionel Messi on 24.72% and Ribery on 23.36%.

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Bayern also faced a different situation because Robben was another contender from the club, meaning Ribery did not have the same unified institutional backing Ronaldo enjoyed. Madrid’s experience appears to be the reason the club now sees value in repeating that formula for Mbappe.

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