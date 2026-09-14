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Argentina’s first rivals without Lionel Messi reportedly confirmed ahead of FIFA’s green light

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

The upcoming international window will mark Argentina‘s first fixtures following Lionel Messi‘s official retirement from international football, presenting an immediate structural transition for the program. While awaiting official classification approval from FIFA, the Albiceleste’s upcoming slate of opponents has reportedly been finalized.

The extension of the 2026 World Cup into mid-July compressed the autumn calendar, prompting FIFA to consolidate the autumn international schedule into an expanded window allowing national teams to stage up to four fixtures. Following the cancellation of a proposed commercial tour in China in the wake of Messi‘s departure, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) opted to schedule their autumn friendly slate on domestic soil between September 21 and October 6.

According to reporting from Diario Ole journalist and Argentina insider Hernan Claus, Argentina will play three friendlies during the upcoming window. The opener will take place against Bolivia in Cordoba province on September 30, followed by back-to-back fixtures at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires against Burkina Faso on October 3 and Benin on October 6.

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AFA are expected to issue a formal announcement Tuesday confirming the opponent slate, match dates, and venue assignments. However, questions remain regarding when head coach Lionel Scaloni will release his roster selection, as rival federations like Brazil have already published their squads for the upcoming window.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni, players and staff of Argentina greet fans as they arrive at Predio Lionel Messi.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni, players and staff of Argentina greet fans as they arrive at Predio Lionel Messi.

Regarding squad selection, the most notable omissions are Messi and veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi, both of whom have formally concluded their international careers. Reporting from Ole indicates the remainder of the squad will feature the core group that finished as runners-up at the 2026 World Cup, supplemented by emerging prospects introduced for the upcoming cycle.

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AFA waiting for FIFA’s green light

Initial plans called for Argentina to travel to Asia for a high-profile friendly against China, a plan that collapsed following Messi’s departure. With domestic fixtures now scheduled, AFA executives are awaiting formal confirmation from FIFA regarding the official status of the matches despite reaching final agreements with participating federations.-

AFA are seeking confirmation from FIFA that all three fixtures will receive official “Class A” international status. That designation is critical, as Argentina intend to use the matches to clear World Cup final suspensions issued to Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, and Thiago Almada before competitive play resumes.

According to Claus, federation leadership expect FIFA president Gianni Infantino to grant Tier 1 classification for the matches, though official public announcements remain paused until formal authorization is received.

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