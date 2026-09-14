Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite schedule: Dates, fixtures, and opponents

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to embark on his third campaign in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite, Asia’s premier club competition. As the Portuguese superstar seeks continental silverware following his decorated career in Europe, Al Nassr‘s full league phase schedule, match dates, and opponent breakdown have been finalized.

Beginning with the 2024-25 edition, the AFC adopted a modernized single-table league format similar to the UEFA Champions League, replacing traditional group stages. The competition features 32 teams split into two 16-team geographic regions (East and West), with the top eight teams from each side advancing to the knockout stage.

Each participating club plays eight matches against eight distinct opponents across a unified league table, with the top eight teams in the regional standings securing passage to the home-and-away round of 16 scheduled for March 1 to 17, 2027. From the quarterfinals onward, the tournament transitions to a centralized knockout event hosted in Saudi Arabia from April 23 to May 1, 2027.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite schedule

Like their regional rivals, Al Nassr will split their primary schedule with four matches at Al Awwal Park and four away fixtures. Ronaldo’s availability across both home and away fixtures will prove crucial, especially given that former manager Jorge Jesus frequently rested the veteran forward during road matches in secondary competitions last season.

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For the 2026-27 campaign, Al Nassr open Matchday 1 on the road against UAE side Al Ain at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, September 15. The league phase extends through February 15, when Ronaldo’s side complete the schedule against Shabab Al Ahli.

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see also Al Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou criticizes Saudi Pro League schedule after draw with Al Khaleej

Al Nassr’s schedule

Matchday 1: Al Ain FC (UAE) vs. Al Nassr — Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

— Tuesday, September 15, 2026. Matchday 2: Al Nassr vs. PFC Neftchi (UZB) — Monday, October 12, 2026.

— Monday, October 12, 2026. Matchday 3: Al Nassr vs. Al Wasl FC (UAE) — Monday, October 26, 2026.

— Monday, October 26, 2026. Matchday 4: Pakhtakor (UZB) vs. Al Nassr — Monday, November 2, 2026.

— Monday, November 2, 2026. Matchday 5: Al Nassr vs. Al Sadd SC (QAT) — Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

— Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Matchday 6: Al Gharafa SC (QAT) vs. Al Nassr — Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

— Tuesday, December 8, 2026. Matchday 7: Al Nassr vs. Al Shamal SC (QAT) — Monday, February 8, 2027.

— Monday, February 8, 2027. Matchday 8: Shabab Al Ahli (UAE) vs. Al Nassr — Monday, February 15, 2027.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to AFC Champions League Elite

Under former head coach Stefano Pioli during the 2024-25 season, Al Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League, failing to qualify for the top tier of Asian competition. Instead, Ronaldo and company featured in the AFC Champions League Two, reaching the final before falling 1-0 to Gamba Osaka, but have now returned to Asia’s primary club tournament.

Ronaldo made his AFC Champions League Elite debut during the 2023-24 campaign, recording six goals and two assists in nine appearances before Al Nassr suffered a quarterfinal exit on penalties against eventual champions Al Ain.

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His second campaign in 2024-25 produced his highest individual output, with Ronaldo scoring eight goals in eight matches. However, Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale eliminated Al Nassr in the semifinals with a 3-2 victory in Riyadh before falling to Al Ahli in the final.