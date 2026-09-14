Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
AFC Champions League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite schedule: Dates, fixtures, and opponents

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to embark on his third campaign in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite, Asia’s premier club competition. As the Portuguese superstar seeks continental silverware following his decorated career in Europe, Al Nassr‘s full league phase schedule, match dates, and opponent breakdown have been finalized.

Beginning with the 2024-25 edition, the AFC adopted a modernized single-table league format similar to the UEFA Champions League, replacing traditional group stages. The competition features 32 teams split into two 16-team geographic regions (East and West), with the top eight teams from each side advancing to the knockout stage.

Each participating club plays eight matches against eight distinct opponents across a unified league table, with the top eight teams in the regional standings securing passage to the home-and-away round of 16 scheduled for March 1 to 17, 2027. From the quarterfinals onward, the tournament transitions to a centralized knockout event hosted in Saudi Arabia from April 23 to May 1, 2027.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Ronaldo and Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite schedule

Like their regional rivals, Al Nassr will split their primary schedule with four matches at Al Awwal Park and four away fixtures. Ronaldo’s availability across both home and away fixtures will prove crucial, especially given that former manager Jorge Jesus frequently rested the veteran forward during road matches in secondary competitions last season.

Tweet placeholder

For the 2026-27 campaign, Al Nassr open Matchday 1 on the road against UAE side Al Ain at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, September 15. The league phase extends through February 15, when Ronaldo’s side complete the schedule against Shabab Al Ahli.

Advertisement
Al Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou criticizes Saudi Pro League schedule after draw with Al Khaleej

see also

Al Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou criticizes Saudi Pro League schedule after draw with Al Khaleej

Al Nassr’s schedule

  • Matchday 1: Al Ain FC (UAE) vs. Al Nassr — Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
  • Matchday 2: Al Nassr vs. PFC Neftchi (UZB) — Monday, October 12, 2026.
  • Matchday 3: Al Nassr vs. Al Wasl FC (UAE) — Monday, October 26, 2026.
  • Matchday 4: Pakhtakor (UZB) vs. Al Nassr — Monday, November 2, 2026.
  • Matchday 5: Al Nassr vs. Al Sadd SC (QAT) — Tuesday, November 24, 2026.
  • Matchday 6: Al Gharafa SC (QAT) vs. Al Nassr — Tuesday, December 8, 2026.
  • Matchday 7: Al Nassr vs. Al Shamal SC (QAT) — Monday, February 8, 2027.
  • Matchday 8: Shabab Al Ahli (UAE) vs. Al Nassr — Monday, February 15, 2027.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to AFC Champions League Elite

Under former head coach Stefano Pioli during the 2024-25 season, Al Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League, failing to qualify for the top tier of Asian competition. Instead, Ronaldo and company featured in the AFC Champions League Two, reaching the final before falling 1-0 to Gamba Osaka, but have now returned to Asia’s primary club tournament.

Ronaldo made his AFC Champions League Elite debut during the 2023-24 campaign, recording six goals and two assists in nine appearances before Al Nassr suffered a quarterfinal exit on penalties against eventual champions Al Ain.

Advertisement

His second campaign in 2024-25 produced his highest individual output, with Ronaldo scoring eight goals in eight matches. However, Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale eliminated Al Nassr in the semifinals with a 3-2 victory in Riyadh before falling to Al Ahli in the final.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly faces three absences and squad fatigue ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite debut

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly faces three absences and squad fatigue ahead of Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Elite debut

For Al Nassr's debut in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite against Al Ain, Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be dealing with three absences and squad fatigue.

Al Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou criticizes Saudi Pro League schedule after draw with Al Khaleej

Al Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou criticizes Saudi Pro League schedule after draw with Al Khaleej

Ange Postecoglou hit out at the Saudi Pro League's packed fixture list after Al Nassr's draw with Al Khaleej.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr break 87-year-old world record for longest scoring streak in soccer history

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr break 87-year-old world record for longest scoring streak in soccer history

Al Nassr broke an 87-year-old record held by River Plate for the longest scoring streak in league soccer history.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr held to a draw as Gabriel Martinelli’s hat-trick sends Al Hilal top of the SPL

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr held to a draw as Gabriel Martinelli’s hat-trick sends Al Hilal top of the SPL

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr were held to a draw at Al Khaleej, letting Gabriel Martinelli's hat-trick send Al Hilal top of the Saudi Pro League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo