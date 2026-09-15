Christian Pulisic’s Milan status takes fresh twist ahead of Benfica clash in UEFA Europa League

Christian Pulisic‘s Milan situation has taken another interesting turn ahead of the club’s UEFA Europa League opener against Benfica at San Siro. The American forward has already made his return after a difficult summer, but Ruben Amorim appears to have another decision to make as he prepares his team for one of the more demanding fixtures of the early season.

Milan enters Wednesday night’s match unbeaten after four Serie A games, collecting two wins and two draws against Torino, Venezia, Juventus and Lazio. The 2-2 comeback against Lazio was particularly significant because Amorim saw several substitutes change the game after Milan struggled during the opening half.

Pulisic was among those who made an immediate impact. After being left unused during the team’s first three Serie A matches, he entered at halftime against Lazio and supplied an assist for Diego Moreira as Milan recovered from 2-0 down.

The timing could hardly be more interesting. The Rossoneri now begin their European campaign against a Benfica side that has been scoring freely, while Amorim continues to work out which combination gives his team the best balance in attack.

Will Pulisic start against Benfica?

Despite his impressive return against Lazio, Pulisic is now expected to begin the Benfica match on the bench, as per Sky Italia. Journalist Peppe Di Stefano has revealed that Amorim is considering several changes to his XI, with Omari Hutchinson potentially operating behind Goncalo Ramos and Alphadjo Cisse also competing for a place.

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That decision does not necessarily represent a setback for Pulisic. The American only recently returned from a serious World Cup injury, and Amorim has repeatedly emphasized that he will select players according to form, fitness and tactical requirements rather than reputation. Amorim said: “He picked up an injury in the summer, and then took a knock in his first training session, which set him back.”

The Portuguese coach also made his selection philosophy clear after Pulisic’s delayed start to the campaign. “I won’t drop players who are performing well just to accommodate a ‘big name’. This is how I manage the group, and I will stick to these principles.”

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

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His Lazio cameo changed the conversation

Pulisic’s performance against Lazio nevertheless reminded everyone why Milan values him so highly. He needed only 45 minutes to register his first assist of the season, delivering a dangerous cross that Moreira converted during Milan’s second-half comeback.

Moreira eventually scored twice, while Yunus Musah also played an important role in the equalizer. The American’s contribution was particularly encouraging because it came in his first competitive appearance since the 2026 World Cup, following a microfracture around his tibia that disrupted his summer preparation.

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Amorim has also suggested that Pulisic’s frustration can be a positive force. “Pulisic is important and will play many matches,” the Milan coach said, indicating that the American remains an important part of his plans despite the cautious approach to his return.

One reason Pulisic can afford to wait for another opportunity is the emergence of several alternatives. Alphadjo Cisse has impressed, Moreira announced himself with his brace against Lazio, and Hutchinson has shown enough quality since arriving from Nottingham Forest to push for meaningful minutes. That competition has given Amorim more flexibility in the attacking midfield positions.