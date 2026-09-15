Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Ousmane Dembele face Lamine Yamal’s cleverest move yet as Barcelona star has unexpected Ballon d’Or advantage

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembele are among the biggest names competing for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, but Lamine Yamal could have a clever advantage as the race enters its final stage. The Barcelona star has already made his case on the pitch, yet his latest moves away from it could prove just as important as the numbers beside his name.

With voting approaching its conclusion, the competition for soccer’s most prestigious individual award has become increasingly intense. France Football released the 30-player shortlist on September 8, with the winner set to be announced at the ceremony in London on October 26.

The timing is especially significant because the 2025-26 season included both the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup, giving candidates opportunities to strengthen their cases on the biggest stages. The Africa Cup of Nations will also be considered, adding another major international tournament to the equation. Yamal finished runner-up to Ousmane Dembele in 2025 and has since developed into one of the leading contenders for the prize.

His 2025-26 campaign included 26 goals and 21 assists, while Barcelona won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, and Spain lifted the World Cup. The 19-year-old has been increasingly vocal about his Ballon d’Or ambitions, and one recent interview provided a revealing glimpse into how he views the competition.

Rather than discussing every major contender, Yamal narrowed the conversation considerably. “For me, Mbappe and I, we’re the two best players in the world,” the Spaniard told Movistar Plus. “I honestly think that, as the best in the world, maybe there are two of us, and this year I deserve it because of what I’ve won.”

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Yamal’s clever Ballon d’Or strategy is revealed

According to French journalist Walid Acherchour, Yamal’s decision to frame the race as a contest between himself and Mbappe could be deliberate. The journalist believes the Barcelona star understands that reducing the number of serious alternatives could strengthen his own position.

“Lamine Yamal has understood everything. He wants to make the Ballon d’Or debate about him and Kylian Mbappe,” Acherchour explained on X (formerly Twiter). “He wants to take the PSG players and Harry Kane OUT of the debate.”

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

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That would mean placing Dembele and Kane outside the main narrative, leaving Yamal and Mbappe as the two dominant names in the public conversation. Acherchour believes Yamal could see that head-to-head comparison as particularly favorable to his own case because of his combination of individual performances, trophies, World Cup success and popularity.

“He knows that Ousmane Dembele and Harry Kane are dangers to him,” the journalist added. “It’s very good communication from Lamine Yamal because he’s thinking: ‘If it’s me against Mbappé, I’m going to WIN the Ballon d’Or.’ That’s my opinion. I’m convinced of it.”

Why Mbappe is the obvious rival

Mbappe has arguably the most eye-catching individual statistical case among the leading contenders. His 10 World Cup goals earned him the Golden Boot, while his 22 career World Cup goals moved him past the competition’s greatest historical scorers.

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid battles for possession with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelon

His case is also strengthened by his performances for Real Madrid throughout the season. Even without major team trophies, Mbappe produced extraordinary individual numbers and became the leading scorer across several of soccer’s biggest competitions.

That creates an intriguing contrast with Yamal. Mbappe can point to overwhelming individual production, while Yamal can point to major trophies with both Barcelona and Spain, alongside his own attacking numbers.

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