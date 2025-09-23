Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ballon D'Or
Comments

Ousmane Dembélé explains why Lionel Messi was fundamental to winning the Ballon d’Or

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

After the award, Dembélé praised Messi as the greatest of all time, saying he was proud to have shared a locker room with the Argentine legend.
© Shaun BotterillAfter the award, Dembélé praised Messi as the greatest of all time, saying he was proud to have shared a locker room with the Argentine legend.

At 28 years old, Ousmane Dembélé has achieved one of the greatest honors in world soccer: winning the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career. The French winger’s sensational season with Paris Saint-Germain, where he lifted the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and UEFA Champions League trophies, earned him the award after years of potential and perseverance.

Following his victory, Dembélé sat down with FourFourTwo magazine, where he reflected on his time at Barcelona and the influence of Lionel Messi, now starring with Inter Miami.

“I had a very good relationship with Messi from day one. My locker was right next to his, and he gave me a lot of advice. He always instinctively knew what you needed,” Dembélé recalled.

The PSG forward went on to reveal the single piece of advice that he says transformed his career: “Messi told me to be serious if I wanted to reach my dreams. After that, I started to watch him closely and learn from what he did on the pitch.”

Dembélé joins Lionel Messi as the only winners of the award in PSG’s history.

Dembélé joins Lionel Messi as the only winners of the award in PSG’s history.

Messi’s influence still inspires

Dembélé didn’t hold back when asked about his admiration for Messi: “For me, he’s the greatest of all time. He inspires me. He’s unique. I’m very happy and proud to have played with him.”

Advertisement
Ballon d’Or World Cup curse: Why Dembele’s win could be a nightmare for France, and a relief for Spain ahead of 2026

see also

Ballon d’Or World Cup curse: Why Dembele’s win could be a nightmare for France, and a relief for Spain ahead of 2026

This praise underscores how Messi’s legacy extends beyond his own achievements, continuing to shape the careers of those who have had the privilege of sharing a locker room with him.

Messi congratulates Dembélé

The story came full circle shortly after Dembélé’s win. On social media, Messi publicly congratulated his former teammate with a heartfelt message: “Great Ous!!! Congratulations, I’m very happy for you. You deserve it.”

The interaction quickly went viral, with fans celebrating not only Dembélé’s personal milestone but also the enduring bond between two world-class players.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi sends open-hearted message to Ousmane Dembele after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Lionel Messi sends open-hearted message to Ousmane Dembele after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

After claiming the 2025 Ballon d'Or Lionel Messi congratulated his former teammate Ousmane Dembele in a heartfelt message.

Ousmane Dembélé helps France match Lionel Messi’s Argentina historic record after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

Ousmane Dembélé helps France match Lionel Messi’s Argentina historic record after 2025 Ballon d’Or win

After being crowned as the 2025 Ballon d'Or winner, Ousmane Dembélé has helped France match a historic record only held by Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Ousmane Dembélé secures Ballon d’Or, joining Lionel Messi as PSG’s exclusive winners

Ousmane Dembélé secures Ballon d’Or, joining Lionel Messi as PSG’s exclusive winners

Ousmane Dembélé has been crowned the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner in Paris, capping off the best season of his career with PSG and finally fulfilling his long-expected potential.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for AC Milan vs Lecce in the Coppa Italia second round?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for AC Milan vs Lecce in the Coppa Italia second round?

AC Milan are facing Lecce in the Coppa Italia, and Christian Pulisic is not in the starting lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo