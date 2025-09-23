Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Al Nassr vs Jeddah in the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions?

The 2025–26 season is in full swing for Al Nassr, with challenges coming on multiple fronts. This Tuesday, they begin their King Cup of Champions campaign against Jeddah in the Round of 32 — but they’ll do so without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting eleven.

The Portuguese forward has not been named in Al Nassr’s lineup, as head coach Jorge Jesus opted to rest him in order to preserve his physical condition and ensure he’s fully fit for the club’s upcoming matches. However, he will be available on the bench.

Ronaldo last played just three days ago, in Al Nassr’s 5–1 win over Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. He started and played the full 90 minutes, scoring two of the team’s goals in a key victory that lifted them to the top of the standings.

Jorge Jesus’ approach to managing Ronaldo’s workload has already become evident. After starting in Al Nassr’s first two Saudi Pro League matches — against Al Taawoun and Al Kholood — the Portuguese striker was rested last week and didn’t play in the AFC Champions League Two opener, a 5–0 win over Istiklol.

The decision to play Ronaldo for 90 minutes in domestic league games and rest him for other competitions also reflects Al Nassr’s priorities this season: the club is determined to win the Saudi Pro League title — a goal that has eluded them in recent years.

How will Al Nassr play without Ronaldo?

Just like in last week’s match against Istiklol, the spot left vacant by Cristiano Ronaldo in the center of Al Nassr’s attack will be filled by Haroune Camara — the Saudi striker who joined the club this summer from Al-Shabab. Other notable absentees from this match include Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman.

The lineup chosen by head coach Jorge Jesus for Al Nassr’s clash with Jeddah in the King Cup of Champions is: Bento; Nawaf Al Boushal, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Inigo Martinez, Abdulelah Al Amri; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Angelo, Ali Al Hassan; Wesley, Abdulrahman Ghareeb; Haroune Camara.

What’s next for Al Nassr?

Jorge Jesus’ decision to rest key stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and Kingsley Coman is understandable considering what’s coming next. Al Nassr have a crucial Saudi Pro League match on Friday against Al Ittihad.

That team, led by Karim Benzema, are the reigning champions — and they currently share the top spot in the Saudi Pro League standings with Al Nassr. Both clubs have started the season with a perfect record of three wins and are tied at 9 points.