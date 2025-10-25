Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Only Mbappe is safe: Real Madrid coach Alonso reportedly willing to sacrifice anyone to sign Serie A star

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Xabi Alonso and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Denis Doyle/Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty ImagesXabi Alonso and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have long been known for assembling some of the best players in world soccer. That’s clear once again with a squad full of stars like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior. Now, a standout from Serie A appears to be on Xabi Alonso’s radar.

“Xabi Alonso wants Yildiz at Real Madrid,” said Giovanni Branchini in a recent interview with Tuttomercato. The renowned agent, who once represented Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo Nazario, was referring to Kenan Yildiz, the forward who has been shining for Juventus.

The coach’s reported interest in the young Turkish player is said to be so strong that he would even consider parting ways with several Real Madrid stars to secure him. “Xabi is willing to let anyone go to get him,” explained Branchini, before adding one important clarification: “Except Mbappe.”

The performances of Kylian Mbappe since joining Real Madrid, and especially this season, make that exception understandable. The French forward has scored 15 goals in 12 matches during the 2025–26 campaign, across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. In fact, he leads the scoring charts in both competitions.

Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz of Juventus

Those numbers — combined with Los Blancos’ clear strategy of building their attack around Mbappe’s strengths — have cemented him as the team’s biggest star. It’s an even greater achievement considering the caliber of players Kylian has surpassed to claim that spotlight, including Vinicius and Bellingham.

Advertisement
Xabi Alonso reportedly excludes Champions League winner from Real Madrid plans ahead of player’s 2026 exit

see also

Xabi Alonso reportedly excludes Champions League winner from Real Madrid plans ahead of player’s 2026 exit

How much is Kenan Yildiz worth?

At just 20 years old, Yildiz has already built a reputation as one of Serie A’s most promising young talents. Since making his professional debut with Juventus in 2023, the forward has scored 18 goals in 94 appearances and is already a key member of the Turkish national team as they aim to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Juventus are currently asking for €100 million,” said Giovanni Branchini in the same interview with Tuttomercato. That figure is striking — even higher than the €75 million valuation listed by specialist site Transfermarkt — and would make Yildiz one of the most expensive signings in Real Madrid’s history.

What has Xabi Alonso said about Yildiz?

All this speculation surrounding Kenan Yildiz’s potential move to Real Madrid stems from reports of Xabi Alonso’s growing admiration for the player and his desire to bring him in the near future. Interestingly, the Spanish head coach has spoken publicly about the young Turkish star before.

Advertisement
Serie A 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

see also

Serie A 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

This past week, Real Madrid faced Juventus in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and during the pre-match press conference, Alonso discussed his opponents. “They have very good players and Yildiz is one of them,” the coach said, according to Marca. “His development has been fantastic. I know him from our time together at Bayern, and seeing his progress makes me very happy.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappé vs. Lamine Yamal: Real Madrid star aims to break poor record against Barcelona wonderkid

Kylian Mbappé vs. Lamine Yamal: Real Madrid star aims to break poor record against Barcelona wonderkid

With Real Madrid hosting El Clasico on Sunday against FC Barcelona, star Kylian Mbappe will be looking forward to turn around his negative record against wonderkid Lamine Yamal

Not Vinicius Junior: FC Barcelona’s Cubarsí warns teammates about Real Madrid star ahead of El Clásico

Not Vinicius Junior: FC Barcelona’s Cubarsí warns teammates about Real Madrid star ahead of El Clásico

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be clashing on Sunday for the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season, and Pau Cubarsí warned his teammates on a Real Madrid star that wasn't Vinicius Junior.

Not Lamine Yamal: 2025 Ballon d’Or Ousmane Dembele names his favorite pick to clinch the award next year

Not Lamine Yamal: 2025 Ballon d’Or Ousmane Dembele names his favorite pick to clinch the award next year

Ousmane Dembele, fresh from clinching the UEFA Champions League with PSG, has been awarded the 2025 Ballon d'Or for his stellar performance. Back from injury, he named his favorite to claim next year's honor, surprisingly omitting Lamine Yamal.

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Atlas the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Chivas host Atlas in Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s all the key information you need about the matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast details for TV and streaming in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo