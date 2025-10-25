Only Mbappe is safe: Real Madrid coach Alonso reportedly willing to sacrifice anyone to sign Serie A star

Real Madrid have long been known for assembling some of the best players in world soccer. That’s clear once again with a squad full of stars like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior. Now, a standout from Serie A appears to be on Xabi Alonso’s radar.

“Xabi Alonso wants Yildiz at Real Madrid,” said Giovanni Branchini in a recent interview with Tuttomercato. The renowned agent, who once represented Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo Nazario, was referring to Kenan Yildiz, the forward who has been shining for Juventus.

The coach’s reported interest in the young Turkish player is said to be so strong that he would even consider parting ways with several Real Madrid stars to secure him. “Xabi is willing to let anyone go to get him,” explained Branchini, before adding one important clarification: “Except Mbappe.”

The performances of Kylian Mbappe since joining Real Madrid, and especially this season, make that exception understandable. The French forward has scored 15 goals in 12 matches during the 2025–26 campaign, across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. In fact, he leads the scoring charts in both competitions.

Those numbers — combined with Los Blancos’ clear strategy of building their attack around Mbappe’s strengths — have cemented him as the team’s biggest star. It’s an even greater achievement considering the caliber of players Kylian has surpassed to claim that spotlight, including Vinicius and Bellingham.

How much is Kenan Yildiz worth?

At just 20 years old, Yildiz has already built a reputation as one of Serie A’s most promising young talents. Since making his professional debut with Juventus in 2023, the forward has scored 18 goals in 94 appearances and is already a key member of the Turkish national team as they aim to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Juventus are currently asking for €100 million,” said Giovanni Branchini in the same interview with Tuttomercato. That figure is striking — even higher than the €75 million valuation listed by specialist site Transfermarkt — and would make Yildiz one of the most expensive signings in Real Madrid’s history.

What has Xabi Alonso said about Yildiz?

All this speculation surrounding Kenan Yildiz’s potential move to Real Madrid stems from reports of Xabi Alonso’s growing admiration for the player and his desire to bring him in the near future. Interestingly, the Spanish head coach has spoken publicly about the young Turkish star before.

This past week, Real Madrid faced Juventus in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and during the pre-match press conference, Alonso discussed his opponents. “They have very good players and Yildiz is one of them,” the coach said, according to Marca. “His development has been fantastic. I know him from our time together at Bayern, and seeing his progress makes me very happy.”