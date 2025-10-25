Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the secret behind his longevity: ‘It’s the most important thing’

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a professional career spanning more than two decades, and even now, approaching his 41st birthday, he remains one of the most outstanding players in the world. Recently, he discussed his remarkable longevity and revealed a crucial factor behind it.

“Sleep is the most important tool that I have,” Ronaldo began in a video posted on Instagram by Whoop this week. In it, the Portuguese forward emphasized the importance of rest as an essential factor for staying healthy. “It is the most important thing that we have probably in terms of health-span.”

Next, Cristiano detailed specific aspects of his personal care. “To be consistent with the time that I go to bed and that I wake up. I mean, like example, I go to bed around 11-12 and I wake up around 8.30,” he said. “It is my routine.”

It’s clear that to remain in the elite of world soccer for 23 years, talent alone isn’t enough. In addition to his natural abilities, Ronaldo has added an enormous amount of discipline, which includes not only intense physical and ball training but also special attention to rest and nutrition.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 950th career goal on Saturday.

How much longer will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Right now, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have three major goals in mind. The first is individual: reaching 1,000 goals in his professional career, a milestone he is just 51 goals away from. The other two are team goals: winning the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr and competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 950th career goal in Al Nassr’s 2-0 victory over Al Hazm in the Saudi Pro League

To achieve this, it’s clear that CR7 will need to continue playing at least through next summer. By then, he will have completed the season in Saudi Arabia—where Al Nassr have a strong chance to compete for the title based on their current performance—while also having the opportunity to play in his sixth World Cup.

The 1,000-goal milestone, however, appears further on the horizon. Based on the scoring pace he has maintained in recent years, Ronaldo will likely need to play at least one more season to reach that mark. By then, he will have turned 42, making his personal care routine critical to staying in peak physical condition.

Ronaldo talks about retirement

In recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo has often been asked about his potential retirement, a topic that becomes more relevant with the age of the forward. However, he has always been clear that he has no set timeline for ending his career and remains focused on taking on new challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I want to keep playing for a few more years — not many, I have to be honest. I’m still producing good things, helping my club and Portugal. So… why stop now?” Ronaldo said a few weeks ago. “When I retire, I’ll do so satisfied, knowing I gave everything.”