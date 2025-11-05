One in, one out as Milan welcomes Christian Pulisic’s comeback but loses Santiago Gimenez to injury: How long will the Mexican striker be out?

The mood at Milanello shifted this week — a sigh of relief mixed with a fresh wave of anxiety. On one hand, Christian Pulisic’s long-awaited return to full training offered a glimmer of hope for Massimiliano Allegri. But just as one door opened, another slammed shut. Santiago Gimenez, the Mexican striker who has been fighting to find his rhythm in Serie A, is now set to miss time after revealing a troubling injury that had quietly been affecting him for months.

For Massimiliano Allegri, the past few weeks have felt like a never-ending juggling act — patching up lineups, managing expectations, and fighting to keep Milan’s title hopes alive. The nail-biting 1-0 victory over Roma at San Siro gave the club some breathing room, but it was hardly a display of comfort. The Rossoneri’s attack has been laboring without its most incisive winger, Christian Pulisic, who has been their top scorer with six goals and two assists.

The American international suffered a hamstring injury in mid-October while on duty with the U.S. national team, forcing Allegri to shuffle his tactics and depend on makeshift solutions. Even as Milan picked up points, the lack of creativity and penetration down the flanks became increasingly obvious.

Now, that dry spell may be nearing an end as Pulisic has returned to full training with the group for the first time since his injury. As per MilanNews.it, “the American has therefore completely overcome the muscle problem,” suggesting that the experienced Italian manager could finally count on his dynamic forward again for the crucial Serie A clash against Parma.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

In recent days, optimism has grown that the 27-year-old winger might make the bench — or even play limited minutes — in the upcoming away trip to Parma. Yet, amid the good news, another story is unfolding — one that threatens to darken the mood once again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Massimiliano Allegri smiles again as Christian Pulisic’s injury return comes at perfect time for Milan: Could he start in Serie A showdown vs. Parma?

Gimenez’s silent struggle

But just as one door opens, another seems to close. While Pulisic’s return brings renewed hope, the club has now been hit with another setback — the loss of Santiago Gimenez, whose situation grows increasingly uncertain.

The Mexican striker revealed through his social media that he has been playing through injury for several months, a revelation that surprised many fans. On Instagram, he wrote: “For several months, I’ve been playing with an ankle injury that hasn’t allowed me to be 100% fit or comfortable on the pitch. With determination, I continued to help the team, and I continued to play, but the pain increased: the time has come to stop. Now I must focus on recovery and prepare to be back with you as soon as possible.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a confession that explained much about his recent performances. Having moved to San Siro from Feyenoord in January, Gimenez has struggled to find his footing, managing just one goal and one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions. He missed the recent win over Roma, and though his desire to fight through the pain was admirable, the damage had clearly worsened.

How long will Milan be without Gimenez?

The player’s father, Christian Gimenez, had already confirmed his son’s struggles, admitting that an ankle knock during the draw against Atalanta had aggravated his discomfort. What seemed a minor issue has now turned into a significant setback, both physically and psychologically.

ESPN Deportes noted that Gimenez will miss multiple upcoming fixtures and won’t join Mexico for the international break, adding further mystery to when he might return. The 24-year-old will likely sit out the next five weeks’ worth of games against Torino, Lazio (in Serie A and in Coppa Italia), Inter, and Parma. December 14 has been marked as a possible date for his return to action in the clash against Sassuolo at home.

Advertisement