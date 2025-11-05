Trending topics:
Serie A
Comments

Massimiliano Allegri smiles again as Christian Pulisic’s injury return comes at perfect time for Milan: Could he start in Serie A showdown vs. Parma?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

The clouds may finally be lifting over Milanello. After a tense few weeks filled with uncertainty and injury woes, Massimiliano Allegri has received a long-awaited boost — Christian Pulisic is back on the training pitch. The American winger, a vital spark in Milan’s attack this season, has resumed full training ahead of the upcoming Serie A showdown with Parma, sparking hope among fans and relief for his manager. Yet one burning question remains: will he be ready to play?

For Allegri, the last month has been a balancing act between maintaining results and managing a depleted squad. Milan’s narrow 1-0 victory over Roma last weekend, decided by Strahinja Pavlovic’s solo goal and Mike Maignan’s heroic penalty save, masked deeper struggles beneath the surface. The team’s energy, especially in the final third, has been missing one key ingredient: Christian Pulisic.

The American international, the Rossoneri’s top scorer this season with six goals and two assists, has been sidelined since mid-October after sustaining a hamstring injury during international duty with the United States men’s national team. His absence not only exposed the team’s lack of depth in attack but also reignited debate over the risks of players balancing club and country commitments.

Even after that crucial win over Roma, Allegri couldn’t relax. His players were given a rare day off — yet Pulisic wasn’t among those resting. According to Sky Italia“despite the day off granted to the team, Pulisic and Rabiot arrived at Milanello to continue their recovery work.” That quiet moment, away from the cameras and crowds, was a sign of what was coming.

One in, one out as Milan welcomes Christian Pulisic’s comeback but loses Santiago Gimenez to injury: How long will the Mexican striker be out?

The turning point at Milanello

After weeks of rehabilitation, the breakthrough finally arrived. In what Sky Italia described as “a smile from the infirmary for Massimiliano Allegri”Christian Pulisic returned to full training with the group, marking his first session with teammates since the injury.

The session at Milanello wasn’t just symbolic — it confirmed what many had hoped. “The American has therefore completely overcome the muscle problem,” reported Sky Italia. That statement, though brief, carried enormous weight. It meant Allegri might once again count on the player who has defined Milan’s attacking identity this season.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 match between AC Milan and US Lecce.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Will Pulisic feature against Parma?

Now comes the most tantalizing question of all — will Allegri risk Pulisic at the Stadio Ennio Tardini? Optimism around Milanello has been building, with reports suggesting the American could feature in some capacity. “This scenario suggests Pulisic is now fully recovered and therefore available to Allegri for the match against Parma,” the report adds.

However, the decision rests entirely with the manager, who must weigh the urgency of Milan’s title challenge against the importance of protecting one of his most valuable players from recurrence. Allegri, known for his cautious approach, may decide to ease the winger back into action, possibly from the bench. Still, even a limited appearance would signal a major step forward — and perhaps a turning point in Milan’s recent run of tight, grinding victories.

