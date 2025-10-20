Not Pulisic: AC Milan veteran Luka Modric praises a huge team star: ‘I was looking forward to playing with him’

After several challenging seasons, AC Milan have surged to the forefront of Serie A under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri. Christian Pulisic has emerged as a key offensive leader during this impressive start. Yet, in an unexpected twist, veteran Luka Modric chose to praise another teammate following a standout performance in the latest match, offering a surprising confession.

“Rafa (Leao) is truly fantastic, and I was looking forward to playing with him. Unfortunately, he got injured early on, but now he’s back, and this is the Rafa we need. He’s an extraordinary talent, one of the best in the world in my opinion, and he can still improve, which is fantastic. It’s all up to him, and I hope these two goals give him more confidence. He’s very important to us,” Luka Modric said, via DAZN.

Rafael Leao delivered a standout performance for AC Milan, netting twice in their recent triumph over Fiorentina to propel the team to the top of Serie A. Despite his brilliance, the Portuguese forward’s season kickoff wasn’t stellar, even drawing criticism from coach Allegri for his early performance vs Juventus. With the left wing position no longer a focal point, Leao has reinvented himself, showcasing his ability to navigate tight spaces and versatility, competing Pulisic’s spot.

Leao’s recent performance inspires confidence, but reclaiming a starting position won’t be a walk in the park. Coach Allegri appears to have solidified his offensive strategy around Pulisic, with the USMNT standout and Santiago Gimenez typically filling those roles. Moreover, Leao faces the significant challenge of maintaining consistency, a trait that has eluded him. Consequently, Rafael must brace for a tough road ahead to earn the starter spot.

Rafael Leao may need to shape again his role in AC Milan to secure a starter spot under Allegri

After several months out due to injury, Rafael Leao faced a challenging scenario as Coach Allegri reconfigured the offense to include two forwards, shifting him from his preferred left-wing position. Despite adapting well as a second striker against Fiorentina, the impending return of Pulisic might once again jeopardize his spot. To secure a consistent place, Leao may need to redefine his role in the team, embracing versatility amidst fierce competition.

Christian’s rise might push Rafael Leao to adapt to a left wingback role, leveraging his physique, speed, and dribbling. The Portuguese star could secure a starting position, with Pervis Estupiñan still struggling to adapt. However, Leao must bolster his defensive skills, an area needing development throughout his career. Despite this challenge, the wingback role offers Leao a brighter opportunity than competing as a second striker, now dominated by Pulisic.