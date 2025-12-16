Trending topics:
Not only Nico Schlotterbeck: Barcelona reportedly target another Borussia Dortmund player ahead the 2026-27 season

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring a goal.
Following the departure of Iñigo Martinez, Barcelona have fallen into an unconvincing defensive performance, accumulating a series of consecutive games conceding goals. In light of this, the Culers have set their sights on Nico Schlotterbeck, a left-footed defender who has established himself among the best in the Bundesliga. Moreover, they have set their sights on another Borussia Dortmund star, looking to expand their bench ahead of the 2026-27 season.

According to Sky Germany, Barcelona have set their sights on Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson. Far from being one of the German team’s star players, the Norwegian is usually Yan Couto’s understudy. Despite this, his versatility and defensive commitment make him a great option as an alternative to Jules Kounde, as his signing would be valued at around €20 million (around $23.5 million), quite affordable for the Spanish team.

Unlike Schlotterbeck’s departure, Borussia Dortmund are quite open to Ryerson leaving. They are already in negotiations with Barcelona, though they have not yet reached an agreement for the Norwegian player. Should the transfer occur, Eric Garcia would transition from rotating at right-back to being a primary option as a central defender or defensive midfielder. Kounde would maintain his position as a starter, with Julian serving as his backup.

Schlotterbeck remains a priority for Barcelona, but a Premier League star joins

While Barcelona still compete for all available titles, the club is already preparing for next season by securing the signing of a central defender. Nico Schlotterbeck may be the priority due to his ball-playing ability and defensive solidity, but Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also pursuing his signature. Consequently, the Blaugrana are exploring alternative options, with a Premier League star now emerging among their potential targets.

Borussia Dortmund&#039;s Nico Schlotterbeck, Julian Ryerson and Aston Villa&#039;s Pau Torres

According to ESPN’s Moi Llorens, Aston Villa’s Pau Torres has been added to Barcelona’s list of priorities. The 28-year-old Spanish defender has excelled in the Premier League, securing his starting spot and improving in one-on-one duels, which was a key weakness in previous seasons. However, he is under contract with the English side until 2028, which could make his potential transfer costly due to his valued position under coach Unai Emery.

Real Madrid reportedly set to challenge Bayern Munich and Barcelona in race for top center back target

Real Madrid reportedly set to challenge Bayern Munich and Barcelona in race for top center back target

In case Nico Schlotterbeck prioritizes a move to Barcelona, Pau Torres could be ruled out, as the German defender is reportedly a top priority for Hansi Flick. With the possibility of putting pressure on Borussia Dortmund over his departure, he could join the Blaugrana for around €50 million (approximately $58.8 million), potentially prompting the Spanish club to submit a €70 million (around $ 82.3 million) package deal for both Julian Ryerson and Schlotterbeck.

