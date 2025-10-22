Trending topics:
Not Lamine Yamal: 2025 Ballon d'Or Ousmane Dembele names his favorite pick to clinch the award next year

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Claudio Villa/David Ramos/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain are coming off their best season ever, clinching their first UEFA Champions League title. Leading the charge was Ousmane Dembele, who emerged as the team’s standout player amidst an influx of young talent. His exceptional performance earned him the 2025 Ballon d’Or. Interestingly, instead of favoring himself for a repeat, the French star endorsed another player for the award—notably, it is not Lamine Yamal.

In the mixed zone after PSG’s latest match, Ousmane Dembele was asked whether he considers that Kylian Mbappe will win the Ballon d’Or. The PSG star expressed high hopes for his friend, saying, He absolutely deserves it for his career. He’s had an excellent start to the season, consistently finding the back of the net. I hope he keeps this momentum and someday wins the Ballon d’Or.

Despite early criticisms during his initial days at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has become the team’s cornerstone, outshining even Vinicius Jr. Winning the 2025 European Golden Boot and kicking off the 2025-26 season in remarkable form, the French star is now a leading contender for the Ballon d’Or. This prestigious award, which has remained out of his reach for over a decade in professional soccer, might finally be within his grasp.

Although Ousmane may bet for Kylian to clinch the Ballon d’Or, Lamine Yamal has emerged as his fiercest competitor for the prestigious award. At just 18, Yamal claimed second place in the voting, showcasing his impressive level. With Barcelona performing at peak levels, the young Spaniard aims to elevate his game further and guide the team to a Champions League title. Achieving this could solidify his status as the award’s winner.

Kylian Mbappe scoring a goal for Real Madrid vs Getafe

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring a goal vs Getafe.

The Ballon d’Or faces backlash over unclear criteria for selecting the winner

For over 15 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reigned supreme, clinching the Ballon d’Or in an era marked by their undeniable dominance. Now, with both icons having exited European soccer, the award faces growing scrutiny due to its ambiguous criteria. Critics argue that individual performance and collective success have become secondary, having the UEFA Champions League title as a standard, which appears to heavily influence the choice of the winner.

The criteria, according to France Football, for the prestigious award include individual performance, team achievements, and sportsmanship. Despite Nuno Mendes and Vitinha having won the same titles with PSG, they added the 2025 Nations League, having a distinct fact to earn the award. Having picked Dembele instead, raised doubts on whether the critecia was being followed.

With this in mind, if Lamine or Kylian want to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, they need to secure the Champions League and be their team’s top scorer, as this appears to be the deciding factor in the latest edition. Additionally, their performance in the World Cup could be crucial, as excelling with both their club and national team could tip the balance in their favor.

